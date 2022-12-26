Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the English Premier League 2019/2020 tonight. Ahead of the match, coach Frank Lampard was asked about who the more favored club won.

Lampard, who was in Manchester City uniform, was originally thought to be the champion of The Citizens. However, the Blues coach made comments that people would never have expected.

“I don’t feel that we should see other teams too often, rather than ourselves. At the moment we only see Crystal Palace as an opponent,” Lampard said.

Journalists who are curious about Lampard – remembering that after against Palace, Chelsea will face Manchester City – continuing to chase him with questions. However, again the young coach was reluctant to respond to the matter of the big match.

“There was an international break before we returned and against Manchester City. Every week brings challenges,” Lampard said.

Chelsea is currently in fourth place in the Premier League table with 23 points from 11 matches. The Blues are ambitious to pick the perfect points to displace Leicester City from the third position.