Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Criminal Minds is an American crime drama television series. The series Criminal Minds includes police procedural, thriller, mystery, crime, and drama.

The series Criminal Minds had received a positive response from the audience. The 16th season of the series Criminal Minds is not confirmed yet.

But we expect that it will soon be confirmed. It seems that the series Criminal Minds Season 16 will also receive a great response from the audience.

The series Criminal Minds is one of the popular crime and drama series.

Criminal Minds Season 16:

Criminal Minds is a police procedural crime drama tv series. The series Criminal Minds got positive reviews from critics.

The series Criminal Minds has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Already, fifteen seasons of the series Criminal Minds are released, and maybe the 16th one will soon be released.

The series Criminal Minds includes the cases of F. B. I. behavioral analysis unit B.A.U. It is an elite group of officers. They analyze the most dangerous serial killers of the nation and catch them.

There is no update about the production of the 16th season of the series Criminal Minds.

Criminal Minds is an amazing series. The series Criminal Minds has arrived on CBS.

The series Criminal Minds was created by Jeff Davis. The series Criminal Minds starring Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Daniel Henney, Damon Gupton, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Aisha Tyler, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, and Rachel Nichols.

No announcement has been made about the cast of the series Criminal Minds Season 16. We expect that the main cast of the series Criminal Minds will come back in the 16th season of the series Criminal Minds.

The series Criminal Minds was executively produced by Mark Gordon, Jeff Davis, Edward Allen Bernero, Deborah Spera, Chris Mundy, Simon Mirren, Erica Messer, Janine Sherman Barrois, Breen Frazier, Harry Bring, and Glenn Kershaw.

The running time of each episode of the series Criminal Minds ranges around 42 minutes. Marc Fantini, Steffan Fantini, Mark Mancina, and Scott Gordon gave the music in the series Criminal Minds.

Greg St. Johns, Darcy Spires, Alex Nepomniaschy, Glenn Kershaw, and Gary Tachell did the cinematography of the series Criminal Minds.

The series Criminal Minds was edited by Jimmy Hill, Nina M. Gilberti, Hibah Schweitzer, Michael Schweitzer, Farrel Levy, Adam Wolfe, Jimmy Giritlian, Randy Jon Morgan, Dana B. Wilson, Eli Nilsen, Lisa Bromwell, Peter B. Ellis, Chris Peppe, Tamara Luciano, Fred Peterson, and Joel Rice.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the series Criminal Minds Season 6.

The series Criminal Minds was made under The Mark Gordon Company, Entertainment One, Touchstone Television, ABC Studios, Paramount Network Television, CBS Paramount Network Television, and CBS Television Studios.

CBS Television Distribution, Buena Vista Television, Disney-ABC Domestic Television, and Disney Media Distribution distributed the series Criminal Minds.

The series Criminal Minds has received many awards and nominations. The series Criminal Minds has received ASCAP Film and Television Music Award, BMI Film and TV Award, Hollywood Music In Media Award, Image Award, and People’s Choice Award.

The series Criminal Minds was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, MovieGuide Awards, Prism Awards, etc.

There is no update about the plot of the series Criminal Minds Season 16. It seems that the story of the series Criminal Minds will be continued in the 16th season of the series Criminal Minds.

The first season of the series Criminal Minds contains a total of 22 episodes titled Extreme Aggressor, Compulsion, Won’t Get Fooled Again, Plain Sight, Broken Mirror, L.D.S.K., The Fox, Natural Born Killer, Derailed, The Popular Kids, Blood Hungry, What Fresh Hell, Poison, Riding the Lightning, Unfinished Business, The Tribe, A Real Rain, Somebody’s Watching, Machismo, Charm and Harm, Secrets and Lies, and The Fisher King – Part 1.

It was written by Jeff Davis, Aaron Zelman, Edward Allen Bernero, Judith McCreary, Andrew Wilder, Simon Mirren, Debra J. Fisher, Erica Messer, Ed Napier, and Chris Mundy.

It was directed by Richard Shepard, Charles Haid, Kevin Bray, Matt Earl Beesley, Guy Norman Bee, Ernest Dickerson, Peter Ellis, Felix Alcala, Andy Wolk, Adam Davidson, Thomas J. Wright, Chris Long, J. Miller Tobin, Gloria Muzio, Paul Shapiro, and Edward Allen Bernero.

The second season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 23 episodes titled The Fisher King – Part 2, P911, The Perfect Storm, Psychodrama, Aftermath, The Boogeyman, North Mammon, Empty Planet, The Last Word, Lessons Learned, S-Birth-Death, Profiler – Profiled, No Way Out, The Big Game, Revelations, Fear and Loathing, Distress, Jones, Ashes and Dust, Honor Among Thieves, Open Season, Legacy, No Way Out – Part II: The Evilution of Frank.

It was written by Edward Allen Bernero, Simon Mirren, Debra J. Fisher, Erica Messer, Aaron Zelman, Chris Mundy, Andi Bushell, Andrew Wilder, Ed Napier, Jim Clemente, and Oanh Ly.

It was directed by Gloria Muzio, Adam Davidson, Felix Alcala, Guy Norman Bee, Tim Matheson, Steve Boyum, Matt Earl Beesley, Elodie Keene, Gloria Muzio, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Glenn Kershaw, John Gallagher, Rob Spera, John F. Showalter, and Jesus Trevino.

The third season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 20 episodes titled Doubt, In Name and Blood, Scared to Death, Children of the Dark, Seven Seconds, About Face, Identity, Lucky, Penelope, True Night, Birthright, 3rd Life, Limelight, Damaged, A Higher Power, Elephant’s Memory, In Heat, The Crossing, Tabula Rasa, and Lo-Fi.

It was written by Chris Mundy, Debra J. Fisher, Erica Messer, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Andi Bushell, Charles Murray, Oanh Ly, Andrew Wilder, Edward Allen Bernero, Simon Mirren, Dan Dworkin, Michael Udesky, and Andrew S. Wilder.

It was directed by Gloria Muzio, Edward Allen Bernero, Felix Alcala, Guy Norman Bee, John Gallagher, Skipp Sudduth, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Steve Boyum, Anthony Hemingway, Glenn Kershaw, and Bobby Roth.

The fourth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 26 episodes titled Mayhem, The Angel Maker, Minimal Loss, Paradise, Catching Out, The Instincts, Memoriam, Masterpiece, 52 Pickup, Brothers in Arms, Normal, Soul Mates, Bloodline, Cold Comfort, Zoe’s Reprise, Pleasure Is My Business, Demonology, Omnivore, House on Fire, Conflicted, A Shade of Gray, The Big Wheel, Roadkill, Amplification, To Hell, and…And Back.

It was written by Simon Mirren, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Andrew Wilder, Debra J. Fisher, Erica Messer, Onah Ly, Chris Mundy, Edward Allen Bernero, Breen Frazier, Holly Harold, Andrew S. Wilder, Mark Linehan Bruner, and Rick Dunkle.

It was directed by Edward Allen Bernero, Glenn Kershaw, Felix Alcala, John Gallagher, Charles Haid, Rob Spera, Guy Norman Bee, Paul Michael Glaser, Bobby Roth, Steve Boyum, Tim Matheson, Anna J. Foerster, Charles S. Carroll, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Nelson McCormick, Jason Alexander, Karen Gabviola, and Rob Hardy.

The fifth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 23 episodes titled Nameless – Faceless, Haunted, Reckoner, Hopeless, Cradle to Grave, and The Eyes Have It, The Performer, Outfoxed, 100, The Slave of Duty, Retaliation, The Uncanny Valley, Risky Business, Parasite, Public Enemy, Mosley Lane, Solitary Man, The Fight, A Rite of Passage, A Thousand Words, Exit Wounds, The Internet Is Forever, and Out Darkest Hour.

It was written by Chris Mundy, Erica Messer, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Chris Mundy, Breen Frazier, Oanh Ly, Holly Harold, Simon Mirren, Bo Crese, Rick Dunkle, Jim Clemente, Jess Prenter Prosser, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Ryan Gibson, Victor De Jesus, and Edward Allen Bernero.

It was directed by Charles S. Carroll, Jon Cassar, Karen Gaviola, Felix Alcala, Rob Spera, Glenn Kershaw, John Badham, John Gallagher, Edward Allen Bernero, Charles Haid, Anna J. Foerster, Nelson McCormick, Matthew Gray Gubler, Richard Shepard, and Rosemary Rodriguez.

The sixth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 24 episodes titled The Longest Night, JJ, Remembrance of Things Past, Compromising Positions, Safe Heaven, Devil’s Night, Middle Man, Reflection of Desire, Into the Woods, What Happens at Home, 25 to Life, Corazon, The Thirteenth Step, Sense Memory, Today I Do, Coda, Valhalla, Lauren, With Friends Like These, Hanley Waters, The Strangers, Out of the Light, Big Sea, and Supply and Demand.

It was written by Edward Allen Bernero, Erica Messer, Janine Sherman Barrois, Breen Frazier, Alicia Kirk, Randy Huggins, Rick Dunkle, Simon Mirren, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Katarina Wittich, Simon Mirren, Roger Hedden, and Jim Clemente.

It was directed by Edward Allen Bernero, Charles S. Carroll, Glenn Kershaw, Guy Norman Bee, Andy Wolk, Charlie Haid, Rob Spera, Anna J. Foerster, Jan Eliasberg, John Gallagher, Doug Aarniokoski, Ali Selim, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jesse Warn, and Nelson McCormick.

The seventh season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 24 episodes titled It Takes a Village, Proof, Dorado Falls, Painless, From Childhood’s Hour, Epilogue, There’s No Place Like Home, Hope, Self-Fulfilling Prophecy, The Bittersweet Science, True Genius, Unknown Subject, Snake Eyes, Closing Time, A Thin Line, A Family Affair, I Love You – Tommy Brown, Foundation, Heathridge Manor, The Company, Divining Rod, Profiling 101, Hit, and Run.

It was written by Erica Messer, Janine Sherman Barrois, Sharon Lee Watson, Breen Frazier, Bruce Zimmerman, Rick Dunkle, Virgil Williams, Kimberly Ann Harrison, and Erica Messer.

It was directed by Glenn Kershaw, Karen Gaviola, Felix Alcala, Larry Teng, Anna J. Foerster, Guy Ferland, Rob Spera, Michael Watkins, Charlie Haid, Rob Hardy, Michael Lange, Doug Aarniokoski, Jesse Warn, Dermott Downs, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Nelson McCormick.

The eighth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 24 episodes titled The Silencer, The Pact, Through the Looking Glass, God Complex, The Good Earth, The Apprenticeship, The Fallen, The Wheels on the Bus, Magnificent Light, The Lesson, Perennials, Zugzwang, Magnum Opus, All That Remains, Broken, Carbon Copy, The Gathering, Restoration, Pay It Forward, Alchemy, Nanny Dearest, #6, Brothers Hotchner, and The Replicator.

It was written by Erica Messer, Janine Sherman Barrois, Sharon Lee Watson, Breen Frazier, Bruce Zimmerman, Virgil Williams, Rick Dunkle, Danny Ramm, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Jason J. Bernero, and Jim Clemente.

It was directed by Glenn Kershaw, Karen Gaviola, Dermott Downs, Larry Teng, John Terlesky, Rob Bailey, Doug Aarniokoski, Rob Hardy, John T. Kretchmer, Matthew Gray Gubler, Michael Lange, Jesse Warn, Thomas Gibson, and Felix Alcala.

The ninth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 24 episodes titled The Inspiration, The Inspired, Final Shot, To Bear Witness, Route 66, In the Blood, Gatekeeper, The Return, Strange Fruit, The Caller, Bully, The Black Queen, The Road Home, 200, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson, Gabby, Persuasion, Rabid, The Edge of Winter, Blood Relations, What Happens In Mecklinburg, Fatal, Angels, and Demons.

It was written by Janine Sherman Barrois, Breen Frazier, Sharon Lee Watson, Erica Messer, Virgil Williams, Bruce Zimmerman, Rick Dunkle, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Jim Clemente, and Ticona S. Joy.

It was directed by Glenn Kershaw, Larry Teng, Bethany Rooney, Rob Bailey, Doug Aarniokoski, Michael Lange, Matthew Gray Gubler, John Terlesky, Constantine Makris, Tawnia McKiernan, Joe Mantegna, Felix Alcala, Thomas Gibson, Rob Lieberman, Hanelle Culpepper, and Larry Teng.

The tenth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 23 episodes titled X, Burn, A Thousand Suns, The Itch, Boxed In, If the Shoe Fits, Hashtag, The Boys of Sudworth Place, Fate, Amelia Porter, The Forever People, Anonymous, Nelson’s Sparrow, Hero-Worship, Scream, Lockdown, Breath Play, Rock Creek Park, Beyond Borders, A Place at the Table, Mr. Scratch, Protection, and The Hunt.

It was written by Erica Messer, Janine Sherman Barrois, Sharon Lee Watson, Breen Frazier, Virgil Williams, Bruce Zimmerman, Rick Dunkle, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Danny Ramm, Kirsten Vangsness, and Jim Clemente.

It was directed by Glenn Kershaw, Karen Gaviola, Rob Bailey, Larry Teng, Thomas Gibson, Bethany Rooney, Constantine Makris, Laura Belsey, Alrick Riley, Tawnia McKiernan, Joe Mantegna, Hanelle Culpepper, and Felix Alcala.

The fifteenth season of the series Criminal Minds includes a total of 10 episodes titled Under the Skin, Awakenings, Spectator Slowing, Saturday, Ghost, Date Night, Rusty, Family Tree, Face Off, and And in the End.

It was written by Christopher Barbour, Stephanie Sengupta, Bruce Zimmerman, Stephanie Birkitt, Breen Frazier, Bobby Chacon, Jim Clemente, Erica Meredith, Erik Stiller, and Kirsten Vangsness.

It was directed by Nelson McCormick, Alec Smight, Kevin Berlandi, Edward Allen Bernero, Diana Valentine, Marcus Stokes, Rachel Feldman, Sharat Raju, and Glenn Kershaw.

At the end of the 15th season of the series Criminal Minds, we have seen that Father and Daughter get kidnapped in Washington, D.C.

At that time, Reid goes into another confrontation along with hitwoman Cat Adams, which intimidates his date plan with Maxine.

In Denver, three men are killed. At that time, the BAU tries to link the crimes to a psychotic delusion which includes false memories as well as the Schrodinger equation.

At the same time, Prentiss has to evaluate her future along with the Special Agent named Andrew Mendoza, with who she is in the relationship.

Later, Bodies of prostitutes and businessmen turn up in Beaumont, Texas. At that time, the BAU tries to find themselves facing a killer along.

At the same time, J.J. and Prestiss both grapple with the plan they must make on job offers. One year passes since the near-death experience of Rossi.

The BAU goes to Reno, Nevada, in order to follow the lead on Everett Lynch – The Chameleon. Also, they have to contend with Sharon Lawrence, who is Lynch’s mother.

The BAU goes to Reno, Nevada, in order to follow the lead on Everett Lynch – The Chameleon. Also, they have to contend with Sharon Lawrence, who is Lynch's mother.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Criminal Minds Season 16 below.

Joe Mantegna as Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi Matthew Gray Gubler as Supervisory Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid Adam Rodriguez as Supervisory Special Agent Luke Alvez Paget Brewster as Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss Jane Lynch as Diana Reid Daniel Henney as Supervisory Special Agent Matt Simmons A. J. Cook as Supervisory Special Agent Jennifer – JJ – Jareau Kirsten Vangsness as Special Agent Penelope Garcia Aisha Tyler as Supervisory Special Agent Dr. Tara Lewis Aubrey Plaza as Cat Adams Jayne Atkinson as Erin Strauss Jim O’Heir as Clifford Stinson Ben Savage as Young Jason Gideon Beth Riesgraf as Maeve Donovan Kelly Frye as Kristy Simmons Declan Whaley as David Simmons C. Thomas Howell as George Foyet Josh Stewart as William LaMontagne Jr. Mekhai Andersen as Henry LaMontagne Alex Jennings as Grace Lynch Rachael Leigh Cook as Maxine Brenner Stephen Bishop as Andrew Mendoza Michael Mosley as Everett Lynch Sharon Lawrence as Roberta Lynch Gail O’Grady as Krystall Rossi Joseph C. Phillips as Deputy Director James Barbour Paul F. Tompkins as Brian Garrity

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date:

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Criminal Minds Season 16 is not declared yet. It seems that the 16th season of the series Criminal Minds will be released somewhere in 2022.

The series Criminal Minds Season 16 will arrive on CBS.

The 15th season of the series Criminal Minds was announced on 10th January 2019.

The series Criminal Minds Season 1 was aired between 22nd September 2005 to 10th May 2006. The series Criminal Minds Season 2 was aired between 20th September 2006 to 16th May 2007.

The series Criminal Minds Season 3 was aired between 26th September 2008 to 20th May 2009. The series Criminal Minds Season 4 was aired between 24th September 2008 to 20th May 2009.

The series Criminal Minds Season 5 was aired between 23rd September 2009 to 26th May 2010. The series Criminal Minds Season 6 was aired between 22nd September 2010 to 18th May 2011.

The series Criminal Minds Season 7 was aired between 21st September 2011 to 16th May 2012. The series Criminal Minds Season 8 was aired between 26th September 2012 to 22nd May 2013.

The series Criminal Minds Season 9 was aired between 25th September 2013 to 14th May 2014. The series Criminal Minds Season 10 was aired between 1st October 2014 to 6th May 2015.

The series Criminal Minds Season 11 was aired between 30th September 2015 to 4th May 2016. The series Criminal Minds Season 12 was aired between 28th September 2016 to 10th May 2017.

The series Criminal Minds Season 13 was aired between 27th September 2017 to 18th April 2018. The series Criminal Minds Season 14 was aired between 3rd October 2018 to 6th February 2019.

The series Criminal Minds Season 15 was aired between 8th January 2020 to 19th February 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the 16th season of the series Criminal Minds.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Criminal Minds Season 16 is not released yet.

Let's watch the promo of the series Criminal Minds Season 15 below.

