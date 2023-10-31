London Kill Season 4 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Spoilers, Trailer, and Everything

“London Kills,” a British crime drama series, has captured viewers with intense plots and complicated characters. Fans of this popular show can’t wait for it to return, and there’s a lot of excitement around “London Kills Season 4.”



Many people who like crime shows watch this show repeatedly because it shows how crime works in London and how hard police work to solve cases. People are very excited about the fourth season because the first three were so great.

“London Kills” stands out because it shows both the personal lives and inner struggles of the detectives while also giving them complicated murder cases. With such high stakes, the show doesn’t shy away from showing the moral problems and mental toll of the job. This human factor, along with the thrilling storylines, make “London Kills” a must-see show.

London Kill Season 4 Release date

From the end of the third season to now, people have been looking forward to “London Kills Season 4.” The exact release date has not been announced yet, but sources say that the new season will likely start in 2023. Fans are excited and guessing about what will happen next. They can’t wait to get back into the world of London’s elite murder investigation team.

The release trend of past seasons suggests “London Kills Season 4” will appear in mid-2023. The first season of London Kill premiered in February 2019, followed by Season 2 in July 2019. In June 2022, the third season returned after two years. This shows that the production staff takes time to make a good season, which speaks well for the next one.

Also Read: Bosch Legacy Season 2 Release Date

London Kill Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

It has always been easy for “London Kills” to connect complicated murder cases with the characters’ personal lives. This trend will likely continue in Season 4, showing more of Detective Inspector David Bradford and his team’s personal lives as they work on some of London’s most brutal crimes.



The disappearance of Bradford’s wife has been one of the main secrets of the series. In the past seasons, this plot has been essential, and fans can’t wait to see how it plays out in Season 4. People are looking forward to finding out how this secret is solved because the show always manages to keep people on the edge of their seats.

In Season 4, there will likely be new cases, and each one will have its difficulties and turns. One of the show’s strengths is that it can show a new murder in every episode while keeping the main storyline consistent. Fans can look forward to a season full of suspense, deep emotions, and changes they didn’t see coming.

London Kill Season 4 Cast Members List

Hugo Speer as Detective Inspector David Bradford

Tori Allen-Martin as Billie Fitzgerald

Bailey Patrick as Rob Brady

Sharon Small as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole

Jennie Jacques as Amber Saunders

Benjamin O’Mahony as Sergeant Ian Durrant

John Michie plays Detective Chief Superintendent Jack Mulgrew

Maimie McCoy as Grace Harper

Where to Watch London Kill Season 4?

You can watch “London Kills” on Acorn TV, a streaming service known for having a lot of British and foreign TV shows. Since its first season, “London Kills” has been shown on Acorn TV, giving viewers a chance to get lost in the world of London’s elite murder investigation team.

📣 New trailer alert! 📣 Are you ready for London Kills Season 3?

Catch up on this "superb British crime series" (LA Times) before the premiere on June 6th.@bailey_patrick @toriallenmartin pic.twitter.com/AvNanbQWDh — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) May 13, 2022

Newcomers and fans of the show can watch it on Acorn TV, where they can catch up on past seasons and find out when the highly awaited Season 4 will be out.

London Kill Season 4 Makers Team

“London Kills” shows how well a group of skilled creators can work together. Paul Marquess’s creative idea brought the show to life. He not only created the show but also wrote some of the episodes.

Jake Riddell, Sally Tatchell, and Sarah-Louise Hawkins write the exciting shows with him. Each of them brings their style to the stories. Craig Pickles is in charge of the visual storytelling. His decisions as a director have had a significant impact on the show’s intense and exciting story.



Nick Manley does a great job with the photography, an essential part of giving the show a gritty and realistic feel. Shane Murphy leads the executive production team, which is very important for making sure that the idea for “London Kills” is fully realized during the production of the show.

The directors, writers, cinematographers, and executive producers on this show have worked together to make a crime thriller that stands out.

Also Read: Pieces of Her Season 2 Release Date

London Kill Season 3 Review – Stream It or Skip It?

The previous seasons of “London Kills” got good reviews from both reviewers and viewers. They liked how the show had a unique mix of stand-alone crimes and more prominent storylines.

People have said that the show’s compelling character growth makes it easy for viewers to connect with the detectives on a personal level. The show is very realistic in how crimes are solved in London, which makes it very interesting to watch for fans of this type. The complex plot and emotional range of the characters make for an exciting watching experience that is both intellectual and emotional.

Personal and professional boundaries are blurred with this elite murder investigation squad. Binge all of London Kills Season 4 now! 🇬🇧🔪 pic.twitter.com/mHc7GtliJe — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) July 10, 2023

The show is worth seeing because it keeps people on the edge of their seats. There are a lot of twists and turns in each show that keep viewers guessing until the very end. “London Kills” is more than just a crime drama because the detectives’ problems and moral issues give the story more depth. The series looks into the complicated nature of people and the tough world of law enforcement.

You should watch “London Kills” if you like well-made crime shows with exciting characters and action-packed plots. There is no doubt that this show is the best in its field, and the earlier seasons set a high standard for quality and entertainment.

London Kill Season 4 Official Trailer Release

There are currently no new official trailers for “London Kills Season 4.” Due to the popularity of the show and the excitement surrounding the new season, it’s possible that a trailer will be released closer to the air date.

Undoubtedly, the trailer will give us a sneak peek at the new cases, the changing relationships between the detectives, and the ongoing investigation of the show’s main secrets.

Final Words

Overall, “London Kills” is preparing for an exciting return with its fourth season. The show will captivate viewers again thanks to its captivating story, talented creators, and positive reviews from previous seasons.

Bookmark our website to get the latest information on “London Kills Season 4,” such as when the trailers come out and other news. We’ll ensure you know the latest news about the highly-anticipated return of the popular crime thriller.