Pieces of Her Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Pieces of Her is an American thriller television series. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Pieces of Her got 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Season 2:

In the series Pieces of Her, when a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall along with her mom exploded into violence, and adrift young woman’s conception of her mom gets changed.

The series Pieces of Her was created by Charlotte Stoudt. It stars Toni Collette, Jessica Barden, and Bella Heathcote.

The series Pieces of Her is based on a thriller novel titled Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter. Pieces of Her was directed by Minkie Spiro. It was written by Karin Slaughter, Charlotte Stoudt, Anna Fishko, Sharon Hoffman, Dan LeFranc, Jerome Hairston, and Michelle Denise Jackson.

Pieces of Her Season 1 includes eight episodes. The series was executively produced by Charlotte Stoudt, Janice Williams, Minkie Spiro, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Lesli Linka Glatter, Casey Haver, and Karin Slaughter.

It was produced by Sharon Hoffman, Dan LeFranc, Toni Collette, Louisa Kors, and Anna M. Uemura. The length of each episode of the series Pieces of Her ranges from 42 to 62 minutes.

The series Pieces of Her was made under Red Shoes Pictures and Made Up Stories. Netflix distributed the series Pieces of Her.

The series Pieces of Her has arrived on Netflix. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Pieces of Her is happening or not.

Is Pieces of Her Season 2 Happening?

Pieces of Her Season 2 has not been announced yet. It seems that Pieces of Her Season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

There is a good chance of the confirmation of the second season of the series Pieces of Her. All fans of the series Pieces of Her are waiting for the second season of the series Pieces of Her.

There is a good chance of the confirmation of the second season of the series Pieces of Her. All fans of the series Pieces of Her are waiting for the second season of the series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Pieces of Her Season 2 below.

Toni Collette as Laura Oliver Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver David Wenham as Jasper Queller Jessica Barden as Jane Queller Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas Joe Dempsie as young Nick Harp Terry O’Quinn as Martin Queller Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass Aaron Jeffery as Nick Calum Worthy as young Jasper Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Season 1 Review:

Pieces of Her Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Pieces of Her will get positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series Pieces of Her, we have seen that Andy probes possible connections to her mom, and also includes an inmate as well as a pharmaceutical CEO.

Except for lingering threats, Laura looks for a new way to get out from all these. Later, Andy reveals more details about her family’s history as well as reaches out to Mike, in between Laura starts her new life as well as attempts to track down her daughter.

After that, Andy tries to retrieve a suitcase from the hotel room of Mike because her mom reconnects with people from her past.

A bittersweet reunion gets cut short. Later, Andy heads to a familiar place along with a companion as memories of her childhood arrive flooding back. After that, Flashbacks uncovers Queller’s struggles after Oslo. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series Pieces of Her will start where it is left in the first season of the series Pieces of Her.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series Pieces of Her will start where it is left in the first season of the series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Pieces of Her Season 2 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be revealed after the announcement of Pieces of Her Season 2.

What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie? Toni Collette stars in a thrilling edge-of-your-seat series from the producers of Big Little Lies. Pieces of Her premieres March 4. pic.twitter.com/VCgqnPrEDF — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Pieces of Her in early 2023 or mid-2023 on Netflix. Pieces of Her Season 1 was released on 4th March 2022 on Netflix.

All episodes of the first season of the series Pieces of Her were released on the same day of the release on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Pieces of Her, we will add it here.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Pieces of Her Season 2 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of Pieces of Her Season 2.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Pieces of Her. It was released by Netflix on 15th February 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Pieces of Her?

The series Pieces of Her is available to watch on Netflix. It seems that Pieces of Her Season 2 will soon arrive on the same platform – Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Episodes Are There in Pieces of Her?

Pieces of Her Season 1 includes a total of eight episodes. It seems that Pieces of Her Season 2 will also include the same number of episodes. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.