Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Spoilers, Trailer, and Everything

There are a lot of shows on TV that mix styles to make exciting stories, but “Recipes for Love and Murder” is one of a kind because it combines mystery, drama, and delicious food.

The series has made a name for itself by combining the charm of rural South Africa with exciting murder stories. It is based on the best-selling books by Sally Andrew. People are looking forward to Season 2 coming out, so let’s talk about what made Season 1 so famous and what we can expect from the following season.



Tannie Maria, a middle-aged widow who loves to cook and solve mysteries, is the main character of the show. She starts her trip in the beautiful countryside of South Africa, where she writes a column for a local newspaper with recipes and tips.

But things get exciting for her when she gets involved in murder cases. The first season, which started on Acorn TV on June 7, 2021, was praised for having a diverse cast, delicious food, and a unique mix of styles.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Release date

No one has said when “Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2” will be out yet. But since many people liked the first season, Acorn TV will likely make a second one.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other problems getting materials could slow production because the show is filmed in South Africa. If the show is returned, the second season could come out in late 2023 or early 2024.

Fans interested in the show’s unique idea can’t wait for the second season to begin. Mystery and cooking are two things that fans really like about the show, which makes them even more excited for the next season.

Even though there isn’t an official film or teaser yet, fans can watch the first season again to remember it and keep the mood high.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

“Recipes for Love and Murder” is an excellent mix of mystery, drama, and cooking knowledge. This show is based on the first book in the series, “Recipes for Love and Murder: A Tannie Maria Mystery.”



The show has introduced fans to Tannie Maria, a woman who solves murders in her community using her cooking skills and psychic abilities. She also has problems with her love life.

This season will probably come after the second book, “The Satanic Mechanic: A Tannie Maria Mystery.” In this part, Tannie Maria joins a therapy group by the charismatic healer Ricus.

But things get more complicated when someone in the group is killed, and Ricus is named as the main suspect. Tannie Maria has to use her cooking skills and gut feelings to figure out what’s going on while also dealing with her complicated relationship with Detective Henk Kannemeyer.

The following season will likely have more twists and turns as it delves deeper into the secrets that surround Tannie Maria’s community. The charming setting, varied personalities, and, of course, the delicious food that has become signatures of the series will be back for more.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Cast Members List

Below, we have highlighted a complete list of cast members of Recipes for Love and Murder Season 1. The following cast members are expected to return for the second installment of the show.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Maria Purvis (Tannie Maria)

Jennifer Steyn as Hattie Wilson

Kylie Fisher as Jessie September

Tony Kgoroge as Khaya Meyer

Arno Greeff as Regardt Snyman

Daneel van der Walt as Anna Pretorius

Bennie Fourie as Dirk Burger

Elton Landrew as Piet Kasin

Alan Committie as Cornel van Wyk

Khadija Heeger as Charlene September

Schalk Bezuidenhout as Jeff

Lee Duru as Grace Zihlangu

Terence Bridgett as Doep

Tinarie van Wyk-Loots as Martine Burger

Kudzi Usaihwevu as Ashwin

Sipho Mahlatshana as Lawrence

Grant Swanby as Marius Rabie

Kazi Khuboni as Georgie

Anele Matoti as Frank

Pierre Malherbe as Nigel

Stian Bam as Gideon

Rolanda Marais as Candice Webster (Candy)

Lya du Toit as Sanmarie

Cintaine Schutte as Natasha

Where to Watch Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2?

Fans who liked how the first season mixed delicious recipes with a mystery are looking forward to “Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2.” The second season may come out on the same day and in the same medium as the first, but this has yet to be confirmed.

So amazing that this TV series based on my novel #recipesforloveandmurder has been shortlisted for this cool award! 💖 Thanks @BlakeFriedmann! https://t.co/x9SFC7rP1I — Sally Andrew (@TannieSall) October 20, 2022

Acorn TV is a streaming site known for having a lot of British and international TV shows. You could watch the first season of “Recipes for Love and Murder” there. With that in mind, Season 2 will also be available on Acorn TV.

You can watch the second season on Amazon Prime Video since the first season was released there. Watchers should wait for official releases to find out where to watch “Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2.”

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Makers Team

The series “Recipes for Love and Murder” has gotten a lot of attention for the unique way it combines cooking and solving mysteries. This exciting show’s creators have significantly made the story come to life.

Screenwriters Christiaan Olwagen and Karen Jeynes have done a great job bringing Sally Andrew’s books to life. Leading the writing team is Karen Jeynes, who has skillfully put the story together so that each episode is just as interesting as the last.



Huge credit goes to Willie Nel for his outstanding photography, which helps show how beautiful rural South Africa is. Executive producers like Roberta Durrant, Harriet Gavshon, and Karen Jeynes have helped guide and support this show to be a success.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 1 Review – Stream It or Skip It?

Many viewers and reviewers liked the last season of “Recipes for Love and Murder.” The series got good reviews for its cute setting, diverse cast, and unique way of combining tasty treats with exciting murder cases.

“It’s Miss Marple crossed with Julia Child” is how Maria Doyle Kennedy, the star of “Recipes for Love and Murder,” describes the gentle new murder mystery series. https://t.co/KWWXRaKHgt — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) September 5, 2022

Especially liked how the show kept things suspenseful while showing Tannie Maria’s personal life and problems. Fans of mysteries, touching drama, and delicious food should watch this show. A new take on the mystery genre, set in the beautiful South African scenery.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Regarding the trailer changes, there is still no official trailer or teaser for the second season.

Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating any sneak peeks or news about the newly released season. There’s a lot of excitement about any new information about the video.

Final Words

People love “Recipes for Love and Murder” because it has a unique mix of genres, settings, and people. The release date for Season 2 is still unknown, but people are getting more and more excited about it.

The first season set a high standard for the show, and fans can’t wait to see what culinary secrets and exciting adventures Tannie Maria will face in the next season. Stay tuned for more news, and prepare for a new season full of mystery, drama, and tasty meals.