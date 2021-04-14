Little Things Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

Little Things is a romantic comedy tv series. Netflix has recently renewed the series Little Things for the fourth season.

The series Little Things got a huge success. The first season of the series Little Things was released on 25th October 2016 on Dice Media’s Youtube Channel.

After that, Netflix adapted the series Little Things, and the second and third seasons of the series Little Things were released on Netflix. Little Things Season 2 was released on 5th October 2018 and Season 2 was released on 9th November 2019.

Little Things Season 4:

Little Things Season 1 includes five episodes. Little Things Season 2 and 3 include eight episodes. We expect that Little Things Season 4 will also include eight episodes, and it will be released on the OTT platform Netflix in late 2021.

The series Little Things features the life of Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats. The couple is in live-in-relationship. The series Little Things follows their day-to-day life conversation and mutual understanding between those two.

Each episode consists of a different scenario. So, there is no continuous story. The situation changes with the episode.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Little Things. In Little Things Season 4, some below-listed cast members will return.

Little Things Season 4 Cast:

Mithila Palkar as Kavya Kulkarni Dhruv Sehgal as Dhruv Vats Asheesh Kapur Vikram Kochhar as Dhruv’s Friend Lovleen Mishra as Dhruv’s Mother Priyanka Arya as Sushmita Ashish Bhatia as Amey Chandrakant as Old Watchman Shikha Chowdary as Anmol Dhruvin Doshi as Suraj Sainika Ghaises as Nupur Martin Jishi as Sandeep Aakash Khemchandani as Piyush Hitesh Shejpal as Shenoy Sarla Shah as Mrs. D’Mello Vivaan Shah Abhay Verma

It is a drama series. Dhruv Sehgal created the series Little Things. Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun directed it. Prateek Kuhad composed the theme music in the series Little Things.

Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita, and Ashwin Suresh were the executive producers of the series Little Things. The series Little Things was shot in Mumbai.

Aniruddha Patankar did the cinematography, and Saumya Sharma edited the series Little Things.

The series Little Things was completed under Dice Media. Dice Media distributed Little Things Season 1. Netflix distributed Little Things Season 2 and 3. Netflix will also distribute Little Things Season 4.

Let’s watch the series Little Things Season 3 trailer. There is no official trailer of Little Things Season 4.

