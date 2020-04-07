Lionsgate’s New York Studio Complex Secures $40M Loan From CIT Bank

Lionsgate, media agency Nice Level Capital Administration and actual property firm Nationwide Sources have secured a $40M mortgage from CIT Financial institution to finish the financing for his or her movie and TV studio advanced at i.Park Hudson in Yonkers, New York.

The mortgage is alleged to be the final step earlier than building begins on the 100,000-square-foot manufacturing heart, which GPC and companion Nationwide Sources are constructing for Lionsgate. The distributor-producer might be long-term anchor tenant and can retain naming rights.

A minimum of one of many $100M+ advanced’s three 20,000-square-foot phases is predicted to be operational late this 12 months. The manufacturing facility may also comprise two 10,000-square-foot phases, places of work and parking house. Building had initially been as a consequence of begin final November.

“CIT is a pacesetter in community-driven initiatives and our monetary help for this growth will assist convey jobs and income into Yonkers at a crucial time,” stated CIT Chairwoman and CEO Ellen Alemany.

“We’re happy to leverage our experience and market data to assist finance this new studio undertaking within the transformational i.Park Hudson growth,” added Chris Niederpruem, managing director and group head for CIT’s Actual Property Finance group. “CIT is energetic in financing industrial properties within the Better New York area, and this undertaking represents a strong growth alternative in a sexy location.”

Robert Halmi, Chief Government Officer of Nice Level Capital, commented, “With nice companions like CIT, Lionsgate and Nationwide Sources, we’re capable of maintain enterprise shifting ahead – an essential accomplishment given the constraints of working within the midst of a pandemic.”