The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

It is an American satirical superhero tv series. The third season of the series The Boys is confirmed by Amazon Prime Video.

There is no update regarding the shooting of the third season of the series The Boys. It was about to start in early 2021. But maybe it was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The end of season 2 of the series The Boys was a game-changer. So, we expect that the story of season 2 will continue in season 3. We will also see some new faces in The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 is currently in development. So, we can expect The Boys Season 3 in early 2022 or mid-2022. The official release date of The Boys Season 3 is not confirmed yet. If we get any news about The Boys Season 3, we will update it here. Let’s see the expected cast of The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 Cast:

  1. Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
  2. Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
  3. Antony Starr as Homelander
  4. Erin Moriarty as Starlight
  5. Jessie T. Usher as A-Train
  6. Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve
  7. Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk
  8. Chace Crawford as The Deep
  9. Tomer Capon as Frenchie
  10. Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
  11. Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman
  12. Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett
  13. Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir
  14. Karen Fukuhara as The Female
  15. Aya Cash as Stormfront
  16. Laila Robins as Grace Mallory
  17. Clare Grant as Crimson Countess
  18. Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar
  19. Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Tek Knight – Robert Vernon
  20. Langston Kerman as Eagle the Archer
  21. Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher
  22. Katia Winter as Little Naina
In season 3 of the series The Boys, we expect that there will be nine episodes. The Boys Season 1 and Season 2 consists of eight episodes each.

The series The Boys is based on the comic book series named The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It was developed by Eric Kripke. The Boys Season 1 was released on 26th July 2019, and Season 2 was released on 4th September 2020.

The series The Boys was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and it was made under Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, KFL Nightsky Productions, and Kickstart Entertainment. Amazon Studios distributed it.

