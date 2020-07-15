Kyocera DuraXV Extreme: An ultra-durable phone that withstands everything

Kyocera



Japanese cell phone company Kyocera has released its toughest cell phone yet. It is the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme, a phone that, according to the company itself, is “practically indestructible” and falls under the category known as rugged phones.

The phone has the MIL-STD-810G military standard, which means it has passed some of the 29 strength and durability tests of the United States Department of Defense. These tests include aspects ranging from drops, exposure to extreme temperatures, and resistance to water and dust, to bullets, acids, and resistance to pressure. According to the manufacturer’s website, this phone successfully passed 11 of these 29 tests.

Kyocera says the phone is resistant to drops of up to a meter and a half and is IP68 dust and water resistant certified. IP certification is a standard created by the International Electrotechnical Commission to qualify the level of protection that the materials of a device have against the entry of foreign elements such as liquids or dust. The Kyocera DuraXV Extreme can be submerged up to two meters for 30 minutes without damage.

In addition to endurance, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme has Push to Talk Plus over cellular or Wi-Fi, a two-way radio service that provides easy communication at the touch of a button (like a walkie-talkie). Additionally, the phone includes a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 1,700 mAh battery that the manufacturer says should provide up to 9.5 hours of usage time.

The cell phone is now available for purchase with Verizon for only US $ 240 in two variants: with a camera and without a camera, both with the same price. If in addition to resistance, you are looking for a somewhat more advanced cell phone, you can choose a rugged smartphone, a smartphone version with bomb-proof physical characteristics. Currently on the market there are some very interesting ones like the Blackview BV9800 Pro for 339 euros or the Cat S61, although this one is priced at more than 700 euros.