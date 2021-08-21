What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

What We Do in the Shadows is an American television series. It is a mockumentary comedy and horror tv series.

The series What We Do in the Shadows has received a positive response from the audience. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3:

The third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows was announced in May 2020. The fourth season of the series What We Do in the Shadows is also confirmed; it was announced in August 2021.

The series What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement. It is based on a film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin, and Eli Bush executively produced the series What We Do in the Shadows.

Joanne Toll, Kyle Newacheck, Hartley Gorenstein, and Derek S. Rappaport produced the series What We Do in the Shadows. DJ Stipsen did the cinematography of the series What We Do in the Shadows, and it was edited by Yana Gorskaya, Dane McMaster, and Shawn Paper. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 below.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth Natasia Demetriou as Nadja Harvey Guillen as Guillermo De la Cruz Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Beanie Feldstein as Jenna Doug Jones as Baron Afanas Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious Jake McDorman as Jeff Suckler

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Release Date:

The series What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will be aired between 2nd September 2021 to 28th October 2021. It includes ten episodes like the first and second season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 below.

