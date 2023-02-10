Home Before Dark Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot- All We Know So Far.

It is a mystery drama tv series. The first season of the series Home Before Dark was released on 3rd April 2020.

Before the release date of Home Before Dark Season 1, the series Home Before Dark was renewed for the second season.

Home Before Dark Season 2 will be released on 11th June 2021. Let’s talk about Home Before Dark Season 2 in detail.

Home Before Dark Season 2:

The series Home Before Dark follows a young girl. She movies to the small lakeside town from Brooklyn.

The series Home Before Dark is based on the life of Hilde Lysiak – a Journalist. The second will include the continuation of the story of Home Before Dark Season 1.

The main cast of the series Home Before Dark will return in Home Before Dark Season 2. Let’s see the cast of Home Before Dark Season 2.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Cast:

Brooklynn Prince as Hilde Lisko Jim Sturgess as Matthew Lisko Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs Sr. Kiefer O’Reilly as Richi Fife Michael Weston as Frank Briggs Jr. Kylie Rogers as Izzy Lisko Aziza Scott as Mackenzie “Trip” Johnson Adrian Hough as Jack Fife Joelle Carter as Kim Collins Jibrail Nantambu as Donny Davis Whitney Peak as Alpha Jessica Aubrey Arnason as Lucy Fife Aundrea Smith as Singer Dean Petriw as Young Matt Laiken Laverock as Young Kim Serge Houde as Roger Collins Sharon Lawrence as Carol Collins Michael Greyeyes as Sam Gillis

Home Before Dark Season 1 includes ten episodes titled Magic Hour, Never Be the Same, Sting Like a Bee, The Bird Man, The Green Bike, 88 Miles an Hour, Search Party, The Future Is Female, Superhero Monster Slayer, and Bigger Than All of Us.

Home Before Dark Season 2 will include ten episodes titled I Knew You’d Find Me, I Believe You, Fighting His Ghost, Dark Rooms, The Black Box, What’s Out There, Just a Bird, The Bad Guy, etc.

Home Before Dark Season 2 was written by Dana Fox, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Hillary Cunin, Garrett Lerner, Chloe Durkin, Christine Roum, Molly Nussbaum, and Adam Starks.

Dana Fox and Dara Resnik created this series, Home Before Dark. The series Home Before Dark was released in the English language.

Dana Fox, Joy Gorman Wettels, Dara Resnik, Sharlene Martin, and Jon M. Chu were the executive producers of the series Home Before Dark.

The series Home Before Dark was made under Electric Somewhere Co., Foxy Inc., Little Bear Ink, Anonymous Content, and Paramount Television Studios. Apple Inc. distributed it. On IMDb, the series Home Before Dark got 7.5 out 10.

