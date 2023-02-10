Apharan Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

Apharan is an action-thriller web series. The series Apharan includes crime, thriller, suspense, action, mystery, and comedy. Read the complete article to get the details about Apharan Season 2.

The series Apharan is full of suspense. The series Apharan follows the story about the life of Rudra Srivastava, who gets jail for three years even he is innocent. He is a senior inspector of Uttarakhand Police.

The story starts after completing a sentence for three years in jail. Rudra is now free, and he involves in a kidnapping of a young girl named Anusha.

The story takes a turn when the kidnapped girl gets killed. At first, it looks like suicide, but Rudra finds that it is a murder.

The story is very interesting to watch. Maybe in Apharan Season 2, there will be a new start. The cast of Apharan Season 1 will may return in Season 2. There will be some new members also. The list of cast members of Apharan Season 1 is below.

Arunoday Singh as Rudra Srivastava Mahie Gill as Madhu – Malini Nidhi Singh as Ranjana Srivastava Varun Badola as Laxman Saxena Saanand Verma as Satyanarayan Dubey Neha Kaul as Madhu Tyagi Pawan Chopra as Commissioner Surender Singh as Constable Joshi Snehil Dixit Mehra as Sadhu’s Wife

The series Apharan was created and directed by Jishan. It was developed by Ekta Kapoor. It was written by Mohinder Pratap Singh and the dialogues were written by Varun Badola.

Siddharth Sen Gupta and Jyoti Sagar produced it. The series Apharan was shot in Mumbai. Jaskaran and Imram edited the series Apharan.

The series Apharan contains 12 episodes. Each episode of the series ranges between 18 to 23 minutes. The series Apharan was made under EDGESTROM productions, and ALT Balaji distributed it.

The series Apharan was released on 14th December 2018. The series Apharan has received a streaming Awards – December Edition in 2018.

We can expect Apharan Season 2 in mid 2022 if it announces. As we get any update about Apharan Season 2, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Apharan.

