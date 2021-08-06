Kathy Griffin’s Lung Cancer Surgery was more than She Expected

Recently, Kathy Griffin has shared her health update about her recent surgery in order to remove half of her lung.

She said that her recovery had been more than she expected. Kathy Griffin said that the last time when she was in hospital in June 2020, she took her life and overdosed on prescription pills.

She told this through an Instagram post. She also said that, with more than a year clean and drug-free, she now knows that she is able to do anything she wants without those devil pills.

Later, Kathy Griffin said that she avoided prescription painkillers Wednesday night. She also said that tonight will be her first night without any narcotic painkillers and added that, Hello – Tylenol, my new best friend.

At this time, Kathy Griffin fears drugs as well as an addiction more than she fears cancer. At the time of acknowledging her cancer treatment, Kathy Griffin said that she is more confident about facing all challenges on health.

Kathy Griffin is an American comedian and actress. She was born on 4th November 1960 in Oak Park, Illinois, U.S.

