Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2020 Application Form / Eligibility Criteria / Details

Kerala government has launched a scheme related to the women of the society. We all know that the literacy of Kerala is highest in India. The women are equally educated than men. The government is thinking for the women whose husband is dead. That woman is commonly called a widow.

The women whose husband is no more have the problems for survival. If the women are doing their job, then it is no worry about their financial situation but if the women were dependent on their husband have many problems after her husband died.

The government of Kerala is thinking about those women who are facing financial hardship due to her husband’s death. The government has launched a scheme for the betterment of the widow.

The pension is given to the women of the Kerala state. The name of the scheme is Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2020. We will share with you all the information about the widow scheme.

About Kerala government widow Pension scheme 2020:

In the Kerala state, the government has launched a scheme for the widow of the state. The government will give the pension to the widow. To get the advantage of the scheme, the women have to fill the application form of the scheme.

The woman whose husband is dead can apply in this scheme. The Kerala government has launched this scheme as the Indira Gandhi national widow pension scheme.

If any woman is interested in the scheme, then they have to download the application form from the official website of the scheme. The application form of the pension scheme will be published on the website as a PDF format.

The download option is available on the application form. Through this scheme, the government of Kerala will give the pension amount of Rs.1400 per month to the women.

Process of the application form download of the Kerala widow pension scheme: