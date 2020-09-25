Kerala Vijayamritham Scheme 2020 Application Form PDF Download Online – Cash Award for Meritorious CWDs

Education is the best way to explore your life. With the help of education, you can make your life very easier. Every person should have to educate themself. Education can change a person’s life. Education can become the life of the person is better than before.

Every person, whether it is men or women, it is advisable to take the education. With the help of education, the person can run the whole country. The person can do any work confidently. Take education does not mean to go to school, read all the books, and creak the exams with good marks.

Education means to get complete information on any topic. Education means live life preciously. Education is a discipline. Education is humanity. However, in India, many people are not taking much education from school. But there are many people who took education from life, from various experiences.

We can not say that school education is not a necessity. It is necessary for all the students. But only a school education is not enough. However, the government is trying to improve the education level of the country by announcing many schemes for the encouragement of the students.

Kerala Vijayamritham Scheme 2020

The government of Kerala has launched a scheme for a physically disabled person. The government will give one-time encouragement to brilliant students. The government invited the application form for the scheme.

To encourage education in the disabled person, the government has announced this scheme. The government will give appreciation to the bright students of the Kerala government. The government will appreciate the disabled person in education by providing a one-time cash award.

The name of the scheme launched for the disabled person is the Vijayamritham scheme 2020. With the help of this appreciation award, the disabled person will be encouraged to do further study. This is the best way to enable them to do study and improve the education level of the country.

Now, we will talk about how much cash amount is given to a physically disabled person. The physically disabled person who is studying in the degree or equivalent courses will be provided an Rs.8000 one-time cash award from the government. For the post-graduate students, Rs.10,000 will be given to disbale4d students.

Assistance information in Vijayamritham Scheme of Kerala

The person who is studying in degree and equivalent courses should contain 60% marks in the art stream, and 80% marks in the science stream will be only eligible. Those students will get a one-time cash award from the government about Rs. 8000.

The person who is doing any professional courses or posts graduation courses will get the benefits of Rs.10,000 as a one-time cash award from the Karnataka government.

Eligibility Criteria of the Vijayamritham Scheme 2020

However, this is a government scheme, and the government will set up some eligibility criteria for the scheme. Not any student can participate in this scheme. Only those students can participate who can fir in the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

So it is good for all students before applying for the benefits of the scheme, they should entirely read the eligibility criteria of the scheme.