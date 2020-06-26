KCET 2020 Third Round Seat Allotment, Karnataka CET Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2020 declare at www.kea.kar.nic.in:

The Karnataka Examination Authority is operating to announce the notification of the KCET 2020 Third Round Seat Allotment, Counseling, and Karnataka CET Phase 3 seat Allotment 2020 on the official site at www.kea.kar.nic.in. For the counseling process, there are a large number of candidates waiting for the KCET Seat allotment 2020. The KEA conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 for the students to get admission in the various courses of Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, and other courses.

KCET 2020 Third Round Seat Allotment:

The Karnataka Examination Authority is known as its short form KEA. The KEA conducts the KCET, which referred to as the Karnataka Common Entrance Test. The KCET planned a competitive examination every year. The primary objective of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test is to get admissions in full-time programs in Medical, Dental, and Engineering in accredited colleges of the Karnataka State. Every year a high number of students are looking for this examination and get admissions in the various colleges of the state.

Karnataka CET Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2020:

The Government of Karnataka organized the Common Entrance Test for the admission in the different courses of the Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, etc. Now it declares the Third Round of the Seat Allotment 2020 on the official site at www.kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Examination Authority announce the third round on the 16th of August. So the candidates who applied for the KCET 2020 they can check the merit list on the main portal.

KCET 2020 Counselling:

After declaring all Round of the Merit List then KEA starts the counseling process. Candidates who qualified in the counseling process they can get the admission in the various colleges of the Engineering, Medical, and Pharmacy in the Karnataka state. So the candidates who applied for the KCET 2020 they can check their Merit list on the main portal at www.kea.kar.nic.in. Then candidates download the admission order for securing their access. And pay the fee for the confirmation of admission.

Name of the Organization: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Name of the Examination: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 (KCET 2020)

Counseling process starts to date: 14 th June 2020

June 2020 Post Category: KCET 2020 Third Round Seat Allotment, Counseling and Karnataka CET Phase 3 seat Allotment 2020

How to check KCET 2020 Third Round Seat Allotment process?

Candidates who applied for the KCET 2020 they first visit the official site at www.kea.kar.nic.in. Then click on the KCET third round seat allotment 2020. Now download the distribution list and get a print out for further use.

KCET Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2020

Official site: www.kea.kar.nic.in