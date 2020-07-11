Karnataka Board PUC Result 2020 – 2nd puc result at www.karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Board PUC Result 2nd put the result in 2020 available at www.karresults.nic.in:

The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka has declared the notification of Karnataka PUC Result 2020 on the official site at www.karresults.nic.in. Karnataka Board conducts this PUC (Pre University Certificate) exam for the students of who are studying in the Science, Commerce, and Arts for the month of March 2020. So the students who appear in this examination they can check their exam result on the official site. The Karnataka Board is going to declare this result in the month of May 2020.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is commonly known as KSEEB. The Karnataka Board formed at in the year of 1966. The main aim Karnataka Education Board is provided to quality education in students of the Karnataka State. There are various private and public schools are affiliated with this board. Every year the PUC exam conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education Board in the month of March. This year also carry out this exam. Now Result will be declared on the official site at www.karresults.nic.in.

Name of the Board: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

Name of the Exam: Karnataka Pre-University Examination 2020 (PUC 2020)

How to check Karnataka PUC Results 2020?

Earlier, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is going to declare the result notification on the official site at www.karresults.nic.in. So the students who are looking in this examination they can check their result on the official site. Students follow the steps for checking the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 given at below.

First, Candidates go to the official site at www.karresults.nic.in. Then search a link to the result tab on the home page and click on that. Then enter you admit card number and click on submit button. Now result will be declared on your screen. Take a print out of Karnataka PUC Result 2020 for the further use.

Official Site: www.karresults.nic.in