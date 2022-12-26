John Boyega admitted he was very sad to say goodbye to ‘Star Wars’ when appearing lastly in Episode IX of Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker’. The 27-year-old actor has successfully played Finn in the film’s trilogy. When asked if leaving a sci-fi franchise was bitter? John confessed to Total Film magazine. “Yes, 100 percent because you no longer have consistency with people who have a true friendship with you,” said John.

However, John is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of ‘mystery’. “It feels okay, because, with only three films, there is still curiosity and mystery about Finn. There are still some things I don’t know about him. It was like, ‘OK, cool. This time is balanced and appropriate, “he added.

John appeared confident when appearing on ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ after he made two previous films so he knew exactly what to expect.

“I stepped into ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ as if I was set to step into my kitchen to make breakfast. I am full of confidence. You know everyone in the kitchen. The whole family is there. There is good vibration. Good chat. You know today will be good, “explained John.

John’s character has changed sides during the trilogy, initially fighting as Stormtrooper in First Order before switching to Resistance, he believes that Finn has a clear identity in this film.

“I don’t know if it fully convince Finn of his position in ‘Episode VIII’ (‘The Last Jedi’). In ‘Episode IX’ (The Rise of Skywalker) is where you have Finn who now knows what team he is fighting for. “There is a very interesting knock with Finn in terms of his relationship with other characters – there is an aura around him, a new confidence energy,” he said.