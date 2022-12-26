Luis Enrique has been reappointed coach of the Spanish National Football Team after resigning from his post in June due to his daughter’s battle against cancer, according to Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the second coach who led Spain to UEFA EURO 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left his job, wanted to agree to his departure and not be an impediment to Luis Enrique’s return.

Xana, Luis Enrique’s daughter, died in September.

“Luis Enrique returns to his job,” Rubiales said at a press conference.

“It was clear at all times that if Luis Enrique wanted to return, he had the doors open.

Moreno, who achieved seven wins and two draws during his time as a coach, while comfortably qualifying Spain for next summer’s tournament, said at the time of his appointment that he would step aside if Luis Enrique wanted to return.

“Luis Enrique’s personal and professional relationship with his staff, as well as Robert’s decision not to continue when he found out Luis Enrique wanted to return, are not our concern. You have to ask them,” Rubiales added.

“On Monday, Robert sent us a message saying that he wanted to agree to his departure and not be an impediment to Luis Enrique’s return.

Rubiales confirmed that Luis Enrique, 49, a former Barcelona coach, has a contract until after the 2022 Tasting World Cup and that he will remain in office regardless of the team’s performance at the 2020 Euro Cup.