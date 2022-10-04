The Oval Season 4 Premiere is scheduled for October 2022

The Oval is a popular soap drama that follows political themes. Set in the background of the White House, the show tells the story of an interracial couple and their children that present themselves to the world while balancing their personal lives.

The show also highlights the ins and outs of the staff of the White House.

Tyler Perry, the creator of The Oval, portrays the power struggles within a family when put under the public eye. The Oval tells the story of the Franklins after the family’s patriarch is elected as the President.

The staff is also depicted through multiple characters responsible for maintaining the White House and ensuring its functionality.

With politics, the drama that ensues is untameable and can be observed through corruption, deceit, betrayals, and even murder. Every character is shown to withhold a secret that could be their downfall.

The parallels that can be observed are the different sides of the authorities. The power they hold in the public eye differs from the one they have in their personal lives.

When is The Oval Season 4 releasing?

The Oval premiered on October 23, 2019, on BET (Black Entertainment Television) and has already aired for three seasons. The second and third seasons premiered on February 16, 2021, and October 12, 2021.

The news for a fourth season is confirmed after BET renewed the show on March 22, 2022.

However, there hasn’t been any news regarding the confirmed release date for The Oval season 4. The latest update is that the show will premiere on October 2022.

Starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, and Daniel Croix Henderson in its main cast, the recurring characters will also appear on the show to reprise their roles.

How many episodes does The Oval season 4 have?

The first 3 seasons of The Oval have aired 22 episodes consistently. The same cannot be said for the upcoming season 4, though. There are reports that it may be the usual 22, while others speculate that there may be more. But nothing is confirmed as of now.

Is there a trailer for The Oval season 4?

As of now, there hasn’t been any update regarding the trailer release of the fourth season. But the trailer for the third season is available on YouTube.

Where can I watch The Oval?

The Oval airs on BET and can be streamed on Apple TV+.

While you wait for season 4, update yourself and catch up on the previous three seasons of The Oval. Keep an eye out for further updates. Happy watching!