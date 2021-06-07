Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far
The series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega has been officially renewed for the second season. The first season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega has received a great response from the audience.
We expect that the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 will also receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 Release
The story of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega follows small-town young guns. They are operating a phishing racket.
But later, a corrupt politician comes, and he wants a share of their business. But there is also a cop. He wants to fight with them all. The phishing racket was operating in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is a crime and drama television series. The second season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega will include the continuation of the story of Season 1.
The series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega was written by Trishant Srivastava Nishank Verma. It was directed by Soumendra Padhi.
Sidhant Mathur was the composer in the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega. There are a total of 10 episodes in the first season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega.
Maybe the second season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega will include ten episodes. Ajit Andhare produced the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega.
Kaushal Shah did the cinematography of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, and it was edited by Zubin Sheikh. Netflix distributed the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega.
Let’s talk about the cast of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 Cast:
We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 below.
- Amit Sial as Brajesh Bhaan
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Inspector Biswa Paathak
- Kartavya kabra as shabaaz
- Monu Kanojiya as chotu
- Monika Panwar as Gudiya
- Aasif Khan as Anas Ahmad
- Aksha Pardasany as SP Dolly Sahu
- Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny
- Aatm Prakash Mishra as Bachhu
- Anshuman Pushkar as Rocky
- Rohit Kp as Munna
- Harshit Gupta as Baccha
- Simran Mishrikoti as Varsha Mishra – Varsha
Let’s see the release date of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 Release Date:
The release date of the second season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is not announced yet. If we get any updates about it, we will add it here.
The series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 was released on 10th January 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 will also be released on the same OTT platform Netflix. Maybe the second season of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega will be released in mid-2022. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2.
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 Trailer:
The official trailer of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 1.
Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.