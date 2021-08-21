Update 14 Blox Fruits Working Codes 2021 – List of Working Codes and Steps to Redeem
Here we have mentioned all the working codes for the game Update 14 Blox Fruits 2021. In this update, we can expect new levels, new characters, new fruits, etc.
Blox Fruits is one of the popular games of Roblox. Blox Fruits is a famous game, and it is played by a lot of people.
Let’s see the list of working codes for the game Blox Fruits 2021.
Working Codes for Blox Fruits 2021:
See the list of active codes for the game Blox Fruits 2021 below.
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
- PD14 – XP
- Sub2UncleKizaru – Stat refund
- Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x experience
- StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x experience
- Fudd10 – $1
- Bignews – In-game title
- StrawHatMaine – 20 minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x experience
- Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x experience
- TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x experience
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x experience
- TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x experience
If we get any other update about the working codes for the game Roblox Blox Fruits 2021, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. Let’s talk about the steps to redeem codes for the game Roblox Blox Fruits 2021.
Steps to Redeem Codes in Roblox Blox Fruits 2021:
Find the steps to redeem codes in the game Roblox Blox Fruits 2021 below.
- Open the game Roblox Blox Fruits, and tap on the Twitter icon located on the top of the screen.
- A Text Box will appear, enter any working code.
- Click on the redeem button, and you will get a reward.
