Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Harley Quinn is an American tv series. The series Harley Quinn Season 3 was announced on 18th September 2020. On that day, it was also announced that the series Harley Quinn would move to HBO Max.

The series Harley Quinn includes superhero, black comedy, action, and crime. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Harley Quinn Season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3

The series Harley Quinn is based on the fictional character Harley Quinn by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. The series Harley Quinn has received a great response from critics.

We expect that the third season of the series Harley Quinn will also receive a great response from critics.

The series Harley Quinn was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Jefferson Friedman gave the music in the series Harley Quinn.

The series Harley Quinn was executively produced by Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, Justin Halpern, and Kaley Cuoco.

The series Harley Quinn was edited by James Atkinson, Craig Paulsen, Annie De Brock, and Charles Breiner. The running time of each episode of the series Harley Quinn is around 23 minutes.

The series Harley Quinn was made under Yes, Norman Productions, Ehsugadee Productions, Warner Bros. Animation, and DC Entertainment. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series, Harley Quinn.

No official announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the upcoming third season of the series Harley Quinn. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

It seems that the series Harley Quinn Season 3 will contain 13 episodes. The first and the second season of the series includes 13 episodes each.

The first season of the series Harley Quinn includes 13 episodes titled Til Death Do Us Part, A High Bar, So – You Need a Crew, Finding Mr. Right, Being Harley Quinn, You’re a Damm Good Cop – Jim Gordon, The Line, L.O.D.R.S.V.P., A Seat at the Table, Bensonhurst, Harley Quinn Highway, Devil’s Snare, and The Final Joke.

It was written by Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Jane Becker, Jess Dweck, Adam Stein, Tom Hyndman, Laura Moran, and Jordan Weiss. It was directed by Juan Meza-Leon, Matt Garofalo, Ben Jones, Frank Marino, Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton, Juan Meza-Leon, Vinton Heuck, and Brandon McKinney.

The second season of the series Harley Quinn contains 13 episodes titled New Gotham, Riddler U, Catwoman, Thawing Hearts, Batman’s Back – Man, All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues, There’s No Place to Go But Down, Inner Demons, Bachelorette, Dye Hard, A Fight Worth Fighting For, Lover’s Quarrel, and Something Borrowed – Something Green.

It was written by Adam Stein, Sabreena Jalees, Sarah Peters, Tom Hyndman, Sarah Nevada Smith, Jamiesen Borak. It was directed by Vinton Heuck, Colin Heck, Brandon McKinney, Juan Meza-Leon, Tom Derosier, and Christina Sotta.

At the end of the second season of the series Harley Quinn, we have seen that while gasses all in attendance, Harley foils Gordon.

She causes the war between the GCPD and the villains. Kite Man breaks up with Ivy after finding that Ivy does not love him and he leaves.

Harley escape from Gordon along with Ivy and at the end, Ivy shares her feelings for Harley. We expect that the story of the second season of the series Harley Quinn will be continued in the third season of the series Harley Quinn.

If we get any update about the story of the series Harley Quinn Season 3, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the series Harley Quinn Season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of the third season of the series Harley Quinn.

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn Lake Bell as Poison Ivy – Cheryl Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker, Calender Man, Condiment King, Doctor Trap Ron Funches as King Shark J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Felix Faust Diedrich Bader as Batman Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor Sean Giambrone as Joshua Cobblepot Mary Holland as Jennifer, Tabitha Andy Daly as Two-Face, Darryl Brown, the President, Mister Miracle Rachel Dratch as Nora Fries, Queen Hippolyta James Adomian as Bane, Chaz, Ratcatcher, Ian Tisha Campbell as Tawny Young, M.O.N.I.C.A. Briana Cuoco as Batgirl Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth Michael Ironside as Darkseid Will Sasso as Maxie Zeus Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Killer Croc, KGBeast Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Giganta, Joey Day Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon Rory Scovel as Gus Wanda Sykes as the Queen of Fables Jim Rash as the Riddler, Stan, Mr. Isley Wayne Knight as the Penguin Rahul Kohli as the Scarecrow Phil LaMarr as Jason Praxis, Shark God, Black Manta, Brian, Lucius Fox, Samson Jacob Tremblay as Robin James Wolk as Superman

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Harley Quinn Season 3 is not declared yet. We expect that the series Harley Quinn Season 3 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

The third season of the series Harley Quinn will be released on HBO Max. If we get any update about the release date of the series Harley Quinn Season 3, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Harley Quinn was released on 29th November 2019 on DC Universe. The second season of the series Harley Quinn was released on 3rd April 2020 on DC Universe.

The recording of the third season of the series Harley Quinn was started in February 2021. We expect that the series Harley Quinn Season 3 will get a very positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Harley Quinn Season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the third season of the series Harley Quinn has not arrived yet. If it releases, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Harley Quinn. It was released by DC on 20th March 2020. Let’s watch it.

