Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 Release Date, Storyline, Cast and Everything

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is one of the upcoming adventure documentary series directed by Clay Jeyer and initially inspired by one of the bestselling books, “The Blue Zone: 9 Lessons of Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest, wrote by Dan Buettner.” Also, many people have already read this book, and those who have not will enjoy watching the series.

Now, the final release date is coming close, as the makers announced that the series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 will be released by the 30th of August, 2023, with four episodes.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 Release Date:

Series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones will be released on a worldwide streaming platform on Netflix only. So, keep your fingers crossed and be ready to watch the Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 very soon.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 Expected Storyline:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones explores the science and lifestyles behind longevity. Read about the upcoming doc series here:https://t.co/AEWMpsgJcY — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) August 2, 2023

Also, another thing that grabs the attention of their viewers is that it is based on one of the best-selling books by Dan Buettner. Here, we share a few exciting things about Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone’s upcoming season 1.

The series will mainly focus on those living the most extended and healthy lives. Also, here we show that the characters travel to the world just to research the diet, behavior, and lifestyle of those living the longest, plus healthy life, with everyday illness issues.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 Cast and Crew Members:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is one of the upcoming adventure documentary series directed by Clay Jeyer and initially inspired by one of the bestselling books, “The Blue Zone: 9 Lessons of Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest, wrote by Dan Buettner.” Also, Dan Buettner is the lead role in the series; Terry Leonard and Amanda Rohlke produced the entire series.

Also, the series has a brilliant team of executive producers, including Dan Buettner, Kent Kubena, Clay Jeter, and Angus Wall.

The series also has three music composers: Duncan Thum, Steven Gernes, and Tyler Sabbag. Also, the cinematography was done by Brandon Somerhalder and David Bolen.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 List of Episodes:

As far as we know, at the present moment, the entire team of Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is busy giving the perfect end to the production work, and so they were not revealing more about Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones season 1 episode.

Blue Zones is coming to @netflix! Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner (@thedanbuettner) to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives. Learn more: https://t.co/vNxswXvOfz pic.twitter.com/iPHVzfJ6lV — Blue Zones (@BlueZones) July 26, 2023

But for now, they shared the news that Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 has four episodes, but they still need to share an episode guide or duration period.

Is There Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 2?

We cannot share any accurate information related to Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 2 because Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 is also one of the upcoming series.

Where to Watch Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1?

So, are you all ready to watch the Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1? If yes, make yourself accessible on the 30th of August, 2023, because it is the day the series very first season will be released on one of the world’s comprehensive OTT streaming platforms, which is only on Netflix.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 Trailer:

Finally, guys, your wait to watch the first glimpse of the Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones series is over now. The makers officially released the trailer of Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 on its official Streaming platform, that is on Netflix, as well as on YouTube Channel on 16th August 2023, whose link is already mentioned below.

The Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Season 1 trailer lasts one minute and thirty-seven seconds.

Final Words:

The complete series tells us the importance of following a better diet and disciplined life for living a healthy and extended life. Also, in this article, we have shared all the latest updates about Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, including its release date, plot, cast, and much more.

