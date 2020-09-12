Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020-NDH High School, Devbumi Dwarka, Gujrat

Introduction

Lately, the army recruiting office about to launch the Bharti of Indian army rally. This recruitment is valid for the only male category. This open recruitment rally will be held in Jamnagar, Gujrat. The enrolls of this recruitment will be examined at Shree NDH high school, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujrat.

There were so many opportunities available for applicants. The ARO host soldier general duty, nursing assist, technical profession, the tradesman profession, the clerk, and many more are hosted by the army recruiting office.

The candidates from various districts like Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch, and many other different districts can register the ARO.

There is a total of five types of posts are available for the candidates. First is, the clerk post, second is, technical profession post, the third one is, the tradesman, the forth is, the nursing assistant post, and last is, the GD or general duty. These posts are hosted by the ARO Jamnagar.

Criteria

Age Limitations

The age of the candidate is varying with the variety of the post. For example, for the soldier general duty post, the age of the candidate is must between 17.5 years to 21 years old.

For the rest of the four posts like nursing, technical, tradesman soldier, and soldier clerk there is a must age of between 17.5 years to 23 years old.

There is also a born date inclusive for the applicant. For the soldier general duty, the born date must between the 1st October 1999 to 1st April 2003.

And for the rest of all other four-post, the born date criteria is between the 1st October 1997 to 1st April 2003.

Educational Qulaification

The recruitment rally will be held with two platforms, first is a written examination, and the second is physical fitness tests.

For the General soldier duty educational qualification, the applicant must be passed in 10th class with at least 45 percent gross, and also at least 33 percent in all the subjects.

The soldier tradesman educational qualification is, the candidate should have passed in the standard of 10th class with minimum grades in each subject.

For the soldier clerk, the applicant must be passed in any stream with at least 60 percent and the candidate should have at least 50 percent in each subject.

The technical post of the soldier educational qualification is, the candidate must be passed in physics, chemistry, maths, and English with at least 50 percent grade in the 10+2 class. And also at least 40 percent grades in each subject.

And for the nursing assistant, the educational qualification is, the candidate must be passed in the physics, chemistry, biology, and English with at least 50 percent grade in the 10+2 class, also at least 40 percent grades in each subject.

There are also physical fitness tests are along with the written examination. Let’s see the requirement of physical fitness.

Physical Requirements

For the Soldier general duty, the physical criteria are, the chest of the candidate is a must be at least 77 cm. And also the weight of the applicant must be at least 50 kg. The height of the candidate is a must 168 cm at least.

The physical criteria of tradesmen are, the chest of the candidate is a must be at least around 76 cm. And also the weight of the applicant must be at least 48 kg. The height of the candidate is a must 168 cm at least.

For technical duty, the criteria are, the chest of the candidate is a must 76 cm. And also the weight of the applicant must be 50 kg. The height of the candidate is a must 167 cm at least.

Nursing assistance’s physical conditions are, the chest of the candidate is a must be at least around 77 cm. And also the weight of the applicant must be at least 50 kg. The height of the candidate is a must 167 cm.

The Soldier clerk’s physical limitations are, the chest of the candidate is a must be 77 cm. The weight of the applicant must be at least 50 kg. And also the height of the candidate is a must 162 cm.

Importance Notice

The candidate must have below given documents at the site of the recruitment rally at Jamnagar.

The admit card with multiples copy, also at least twenty copies of the passport-sized clean photographs of the applicant. Along with educational certificates regarding universities/school/academy.

The domicile certificate is a requirement for cross-checks the residents, age proof, etc. This document should submit to the district magistrate.

The candidate can submit there unmarried certificate to their municipalcorporator.

If the candidate belongs to the commerce stream the candidate must submit the chartered certificate to the municipal corporation.

In the case of the candidate, is falls under Hindu, Muslim Sikhs, Christan then they have not required to submit the religion certificate. But, if there is, then the candidate must be issued the religion certificate to the Executive Magistrate.

Chief Dates

There are some major dates to fill a forum online within the ending dates.

The online registration will start from 15th September 2020 and it will end by 30th September 2020.

The date for the recruitment rally starts from between 10th to 19th October 2020.

For the applicant, the admit card will be available from the 1st of October 2020.