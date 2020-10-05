Income Tax Recruitment 2020 Upcoming 20750 Vacancies Apply Online @ incometaxindia.gov.in

The Income Tax Department of India is soon going to release an official Income Tax Recruitment notification at their official siteincometaxindia.gov.in. For the Income Tax Recruitment 2020, the official notification will soon release via the incometaxindia.gov.in official portal. For that, we are providing some essential details for the same.

Through the upcoming notification, Income Tax Department is going to fill around 20750 vacancies into different work and posts. There are vacancies for Inspector Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff, Stenographer, Executive Assistants, Lower Division Clerks, and much more are offered here.

For that, the candidate with numerous skills and qualifications are essential. Aspirants with relevant qualification may apply for such vacancies. Important qualification details along with Age Limit, Application Fees and much more describe below.

For more details refer to the official notification incometaxindia.gov.in and get further details on it. More importantly, candidates will get a notice that they need to complete their application procedures before the last date.

Income Tax Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 20,750 Posts

Name of Vacancies:

Name of the Income-tax post Income Tax Officer Posts PS Cadre Posts AO Cadre Posts TA Posts Stenographer Grade-II Posts Driver Posts Notice Server Posts Lower Division Clerk Posts Inspector of Income Tax Posts Executive Assistants Posts Group S Posts

Income Tax Recruitment Educational Qualification:

For each of the posts mentioned above, they require various qualification, knowledge, and skills. Henceforth, candidates with HSC qualification, those who have completed their Diploma/ Degree/ Graduation/ Bachelor Degree, etc. may apply. They should have accomplished their education through a government recognized institute/ university.

Moreover, candidates need special skills such as specific Typing Speed in English and Hindi languages for posts of Stenographer. Valid driving license and skills for Driver posts and so on. To get more details regarding such, refer to the official notification.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 32 years to apply for these vacancies. Also, those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD will also get age relaxation. Such candidates will get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

For OBC Candidates upper age limit is 32 years, for SC/ ST candidates it is extended for five years and other reserved candidates, it is extended up to 3 years.

Income Tax Recruitment Registration Fees:

Candidates’ who are going to apply for this notification need to pay the registration fees. For various candidates, as per their categories, some fees might vary. Also, there are numerous ways of paying the registration fees. All these details will publish soon via the incometaxindia.gov.in official notification, and the candidates can get to know about it too.

Income Tax Recruitment Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures will commence, and then most eligible candidates will get select. Authorities of Income Tax Department will handle everything and also will shortlist candidates. There will be various examination centers as per the selection procedure. And for some of those, applicants will get their Admit Card, etc. and they have to keep their admit card with themselves otherwise they won’t be selective and will consider as disqualified.

Selection procedures such as Written Test, Typing Test, Computer Proficiency Test, Medical Test, Personal Interview and Viva Voce might be there. The entire schedule of various procedures will release soon via the official web portal incometaxindia.gov.in of Income Tax Department of India.

Income Tax Recruitment Pay Scale:

Those who are shortlisted aspirants, they will receive their salary as per their post and work. Some of the posts are describing below with their per month salary and grade pay.

For Income Tax Inspector Posts:

Between 9,300 to 34,800/- rupees along with 4,600/- grade pay

Between 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees along with 2,400/- grade pay

Between 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees along with 1,800/- grade pay

Between 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees along with 2,400/- grade pay

For more post wise salary and other add-on details, refer to the official site and get further statistics.

How To Apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2020:

At first, go to the official website of the department. It is incometaxindia.gov.in On Home Page, search for the Latest Notifications section. Go to the “Advertisement for Income Tax Jobs 2020” link. Download the Official Notification and then read it entirely carefully. After that, if you fulfill the criteria then go to Apply Online link. Enter all required details into relevant fields. Instructions for applying steps are also available at the official site. Candidates need to enter their Educational, Personal details. At last, upload your recent scanned Photograph and Signature. Also, after completing all the details click on Submit Button. Candidates should also get a print of filled form for further usage. Complete all the procedures before the last date.

Income Tax Recruitment Important Dates:

Income tax job Apply Online From Will Declare Soon Last Date of Applying Online: Will Declare Soon Last Date of Paying Fees: Will Declare Soon Last Date to Submit Form: Will Declare Soon Income tax Recruitment Admit Card Release Date: Will Declare Soon Written Test Date: Will Declare Soon Income tax Recruitment Result Date: Will Declare Soon

Apply Here For Income Tax Recruitment 2020

Official Notification Download Here

Official Site: www.incometaxindia.gov.in