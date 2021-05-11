MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 – The Latest News

It is an Indian television dating reality show. The show MTV Splitsvilla airs on MTV India. Purvish Bhatt and Shweta Jangra created the show MTV Splitsvilla.

The show MTV Splitsvilla is available to watch in the Hindi language. Colosseum Media produced the show MTV Splitsvilla.

It was executively produced by Luke Wienecke. MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 is currently airing on MTV India. Let’s get the complete detail about the reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 Latest Updates

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 is currently presenting by Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone, and Nikhil Chinapa. The reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 was started on 6th March 2021.

Let’s see the contestants of the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestants:

Aditi Rajput Agriya Bhatia Arjun Rana Arushi Chib Avantika Sharma Bhoomika Vasishth Devashish Chandiramani Dhruv Malik Gary Lu Janvi Sikaria Jay Dudhane Kat Kristian Kevin Almasifar Nikhil Malik Nikita Bhamidipati Palak Yadav Piyush Manwani Rashmi Chaudhary Riya Kishanchandani Samarthya Gupta Samruddhi Jadhav Sapna Malik Shivam Sharma Trevon Dias Vyomesh Koul Azma Fallah Shweta Nair

The above list contains all the contestants of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13. If we get any update about MTV Splitsvilla Season 13, we will add it here.

Two contestants are already eliminated; Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair. 1st Ideal match was held between Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian.

Two contestants entered the show as a wild card; Devashish Chadiramani and Sapna Malik. Azma Fallah was dumped by Nikhil Malik and Shweta Nair was dumbed by Golden Villa.

The show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 held at Trivandrum. Recently Nikhil Chinapa introduced two new Splitvillans. In the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13, there are many tasks to complete by the contestants.

There is no official update about the 14th season of the reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla. The winners of the previous season MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 are Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant.

Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer are the first runner-ups in the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 12. All the seasons of the show MTV Splitsvilla are available to watch on Voot Select.

