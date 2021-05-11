MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 – The Latest News

By
James Ashley
-
MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

It is an Indian television dating reality show. The show MTV Splitsvilla airs on MTV India. Purvish Bhatt and Shweta Jangra created the show MTV Splitsvilla.

The show MTV Splitsvilla is available to watch in the Hindi language. Colosseum Media produced the show MTV Splitsvilla.

It was executively produced by Luke Wienecke. MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 is currently airing on MTV India. Let’s get the complete detail about the reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 Latest Updates

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 is currently presenting by Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone, and Nikhil Chinapa. The reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 was started on 6th March 2021.

Let’s see the contestants of the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestants:

  1. Aditi Rajput
  2. Agriya Bhatia
  3. Arjun Rana
  4. Arushi Chib
  5. Avantika Sharma
  6. Bhoomika Vasishth
  7. Devashish Chandiramani
  8. Dhruv Malik
  9. Gary Lu
  10. Janvi Sikaria
  11. Jay Dudhane
  12. Kat Kristian
  13. Kevin Almasifar
  14. Nikhil Malik
  15. Nikita Bhamidipati
  16. Palak Yadav
  17. Piyush Manwani
  18. Rashmi Chaudhary
  19. Riya Kishanchandani
  20. Samarthya Gupta
  21. Samruddhi Jadhav
  22. Sapna Malik
  23. Shivam Sharma
  24. Trevon Dias
  25. Vyomesh Koul
  26. Azma Fallah
  27. Shweta Nair

The above list contains all the contestants of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13. If we get any update about MTV Splitsvilla Season 13, we will add it here.

Two contestants are already eliminated; Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair. 1st Ideal match was held between Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian.

Two contestants entered the show as a wild card; Devashish Chadiramani and Sapna Malik. Azma Fallah was dumped by Nikhil Malik and Shweta Nair was dumbed by Golden Villa.

The show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 held at Trivandrum. Recently Nikhil Chinapa introduced two new Splitvillans. In the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 13, there are many tasks to complete by the contestants.

There is no official update about the 14th season of the reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla. The winners of the previous season MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 are Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant.

Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer are the first runner-ups in the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 12. All the seasons of the show MTV Splitsvilla are available to watch on Voot Select.

