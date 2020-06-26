IFTM University Result 2020 – www.iftmuniversity.ac.in for B.Tech, MCA, MBA, B.Sc:

The Institute of Foreign Trade and Management University declared the notification of the IFTM University Exam Result 2020 on the official site www.iftmuniversity.ac.in for B.Tech, MCA, MBA, B.Sc, etc. The IFTM University was conduct exam for the courses of B.Tech, MCA, MBA, B.Sc, etc.

IFTM University Result 2020:

The Institute of Foreign Trade and Management University is commonly known as IFTM University. It situated at Moradabad in the year of 1996. The IFTM University has been providing the various courses such as Diploma, Business Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Bio-Technology, Computer Engineering, and Applications. The IFTM University conduct the semester examination every year.

IFTM University Exam Result 2020:

The IFTM University has been declared the IFTM result notification on to the official site. The IFTM University conducted the examination for the students who are studying in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year.

After completion of the written examination, students are eagerly waiting for their exam result.

Steps for checking the IFTM Result 2020:

The IFTM University declared the result notification on to the official site. Students are warmly waiting for the exam result. So the candidates are following the steps for checking the IFTM Result 2020 at given below.

First candidates visit the official site www.iftmuniversity.ac.in. Then on the home page click on the result tab. Then find the link “IFTM Result 2020” and click on that. Now enter the roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button. Now IFTM University result displayed on your screen. Take a print out for the future use.

IFTN University Result

IFTM Official Site: www.iftmuniversity.ac.in