Huawei to delay launch of Mate 40: report

Huawei’s Mate 40 family may not arrive in October as expected.

The company would be evaluating the availability of the components necessary to manufacture its new cell phones, availability that would have been affected by recent US restrictions on component exports, specifically on chips, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

According to the report, Huawei would have asked to stop the production of some components for its latest series of Mate phones and would also have cut parts orders for the coming quarters, while evaluating the impact of the restrictions applied by the United States government in your smartphone business.

In March President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing the country’s chip makers deliver supplies to Huawei with domestic technology, one more stepping stone in the veto imposed by the United States on Huawei in May 2019 and which recently extended until 2021. Due to this order, chip makers such as TSMC (which is Taiwanese, but will build a plant in the United States) will need a license issued by the US Department of Commerce to be able to supply chips to Huawei.

The trade war between China and the US takes time taking its toll on the Chinese company. Since Huawei is blacklisted in the US, its cell phones have not had access to Google services, which has made it lose popularity against rivals such as Samsung, LG, Oppo or Xiaomi.

At the moment Huawei has not confirmed the launch date of the new Mate 40 or its possible delay, but it was expected to arrive at an autumn event as its predecessor, the Huawei Mate 30.