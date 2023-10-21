Queen of South Season 6 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of “Queen of the South” have been on the edge of their seats for five exciting seasons thanks to its mood swings, tension, and drama. The show has a huge following because it tells the fantastic story of Teresa Mendoza’s rise from poverty to becoming a powerful cartel boss.



The show follows Teresa Mendoza’s life, from being poor to starting her drug gang. Alice Braga plays her. The show has become a surprise hit on Netflix, with millions of people watching every episode. The most recent season of Queen of South has received 8.0/10 ratings on the IMDb Platform.

As all good things must come to an end, this well-written and performed series also met with a satisfactory concluding end. Don’t wait any longer! Here’s everything you need to know about Season 6.

Queen of South Season 6 Release Date

Many “Queen of the South” fans watched the newest episodes in one sitting on Netflix, hoping that the show would continue in Season 6. But their dreams were dashed when they heard the show had been canceled.

NBC Universal’s choice to focus more on reality shows and projects for Peacock and less on written shows for USA Network was a big reason why the show ended. Also, since Disney changed 20th Television, Queen of the South no longer fits into their list of shows. So fans must settle for only five Queen of South series seasons.

Queen of South Season 5 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

In the fifth and final season of “Queen of the South,” Teresa Mendoza continues to rise in the drug world. She built her kingdom in New York City and now has European branches. But an old enemy from the CIA who has had other plans for her for a long time stops her from what she wants. During this season, Teresa has to deal with personal and business problems. She has to deal with the deaths of family members and find love.



The first episode of the season shows how the CIA messes up Teresa’s plan to become “too big to fail.” An old enemy from the agency comes back to life, which causes Teresa to lose more family members. Even with these hurdles, she falls in love and refuses to be used by the CIA. She finds a way to fake her death and escape the drug life for good.

As the episodes continue, James, Teresa’s close ally, returns after surgery. But people start to doubt his loyalty when tracking devices are found in his things. James tells them he worked for CIA contractor Devon Finch and knew about a plan to kill Teresa. Even though James doesn’t trust Teresa and her group, he shows loyalty by protecting them from a Russian kill team trying to kill them.

Teresa wants to make her business official, so she needs $100 million immediately to make a counteroffer on waterfront land. There is a power play in New York City because of the problems she faces with the Russians and the Dominicans.

This season is also a big one for personal ties. Teresa and James’s friendship grows stronger, and they both admit how they feel about each other. At the same time, Pote and Kelly Anne announce that they are expecting a child, which adds another layer to the complicated web of connections.

Teresa’s kingdom is under attack from many directions as the season progresses. The Judge, who has been an enemy for a long time, is killed horribly by Boaz. Deals Teresa made with the Judge turned sour, and Dumas was later arrested for killing the Judge. It’s hard for the team to show that the Judge is crooked, especially when Captain Gamble, a dishonest police officer, becomes a liability.

At the end of the season, Teresa talks about her plans for the New Orleans waterfront home. But her Phoenix operations are struck, and it’s clear that Boaz is behind it. During a tense standoff, Teresa gives Boaz her business in return for Kelly Anne, who has been taken hostage. Castel, Teresa’s Colombian source, turns out to be a CIA agent, which adds another twist to the story.

At the end of the season, Teresa and James think back on their trip together and talk about the hard times they’ve been through and how much they love each other.

Queen of South Season 6 Cast Members List

Since the showmakers canceled the show for the sixth season, we have added a complete list of Queen of South Season 5 cast members.

Molly Burnett as Kelly Anne Van Awken

Alfonso Herrera as Javier Jiménez

Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez

JonasMichael Ecker as Raymundo “Guero” Davila

David Andrews as Judge Cecil Lafayette

Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas

Peter Gadiot as James Valdez

Justina Machado as Brenda Parra

Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza

Veronica Falcon as Doña Camila Vargas

Gerardo Taracena as Cesar Guemes

Joseph T. Campos as Boaz Jimenez

Where to Watch Queen of South Seasons?

Fans are sad that there won’t be a Season 6, but they can take comfort that the show’s makers could end it however they choose.

However, if you have yet to watch the previous seasons of Queen of South, then head to Netflix. The platform has all five seasons of “Queen of the South” that you can watch.

Who Are The Creators of Netflix’s Queen of South Series?

Queen of the South is an exciting TV show created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. Although the show is based on the telenovela “La Reina del Sur,” based on Arturo Perez-Reverte’s book, these people made it work for American audiences.

Throughout its run, the show has had different directors, writers, and producers work on it.

Queen of South Season 5 Review – Stream It or Skip It

Queen of the South Season 5 is the complete package of feelings, secrets, and power plays. The stakes are raised even more as Teresa Mendoza’s empire grows. Unexpected turns and twists keep watchers on the edge of their seats.

The plots are more complicated, the characters are more fully developed, and the tension never drops. The ending of story arcs that have been growing since the beginning of the series is both satisfying and sad. Finally, if you’re considering starting this season, you should watch it. If you skip it, you’ll miss some of the best parts of the series.

Queen of South Season 5 Official Trailer Release

Ever since the makers have not renewed the show for the sixth season, we have not received the official trailer for the sixth season of the Queen of South series.

However, we have added an official trailer link for Queen of South Season 5. Check this out!

Final Thoughts

It’s sad to say goodbye to such a beloved show, but fans can always return to Teresa Mendoza’s world on Netflix. Many will never forget the complicated plots, heart-pounding drama, and strong emotional bonds they made with the characters.

From the very first episode to the thrilling end, every single one has shown how brilliant the show is and how it can captivate viewers worldwide.

People may no longer watch the show, but its fans will never forget it. The stories in “Queen of the South” about love, betrayal, loyalty, and desire will always be interesting.

People in the future will learn about and respect how deep and complicated Teresa Mendoza’s journey was. In the same way that all great stories end, the memories and feelings they brought up will live on, ensuring that the show has a place in television history.