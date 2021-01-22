Educational Technology Platforms For Teaching Online Courses And Classes

There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into making sure that online courses and classes are effective. From planning, to scripts, to filming, to uploading the courses on a platform, and don’t forget about marketing.

Unknowingly to many online marketers, there are plenty of educational technology platforms that can help you with most of the process. Plus, they’ll help you to make sure that your finished course looks as professional as possible.

This article is going to cover some of the most popular platforms, and how you can use them for creating courses and classes online. If you’re an online educator, then you don’t want to miss this.

Some Of The Most Popular Platforms For Teaching Online Courses And Classes

Whether you want to host and sell your courses for free or paid, is going to be up to you. When you go the paid route, you also get many extra tools for assisting you in the process of marketing and making sales.

Let’s start with a few premium platforms and then conclude with a free platform that will host your online courses for you.

Thinkific

Thinkific is an online course platform that allows you to create, market, and sell online. Thinkific is a popular choice for many reasons, but what many customers love is the fact that you don’t need any design or technical experience in order to use this platform.

Thinkific also comes with many different features such as being able to create courses with any content type, complete hosting for your videos and content, quizzes, surveys, and much more.

Thinkific starts with a free plan and then stretches to as high as $499 per month. The higher the price plan you pick, the more features and tools that you’ll get access to.

Teachable

Teachable is a big competitor to Thinkific, and they also offer many of the same features. With Teachable, you can create and sell online courses. Teachable is also a great option if you’re looking to turn your know-how into a thriving online information business.

Teachable is very beneficial because all of their pricing plans come with an unlimited amount of students and courses. Teachable starts at $39 per month and then stretches up to $299 per month for their largest plan. You can also save money if you choose to pay annually.

Kartra

Kartra is going to be a big step up when it comes to software technology. This platform does much more than helping you market and sell courses online. This tool will help you build your entire online business, and it comes with many more features because of that.

Kartra is also much newer compared to the previous platforms, which means that they’ve had time to study their competitors and see how to improve upon them. In fact, many online marketers have come to the conclusion that Kartra is the recommended platform over Teachable.

Considering the fact that Kartra is an all-in-one tool, it’s going to have a higher price tag which starts at $99 per month. Let’s take a look at another platform that is also similar to what Kartra has to offer.

Kajabi

This platform was created by giving you everything that you need for your knowledge business, all in one place. Kajabi is similar to Kartra, except for the fact that they might not have as many features and tools for you to use.

Kajabi is also beneficial when it comes to hosting your courses within their membership platform. Another popular feature of Kajabi would be the ability to create websites as well. The websites that you create with Kajabi are capable of generating organic traffic through Google, and that’s a very big benefit.

Compared to all of the other platforms mentioned in this article, Kajabi is going to have the highest starting price at $149 per month and stretches up to as high as $399 per month. You can save money by paying annually as well.

Udemy

Udemy is the very last platform that will be discussed when it comes to online educational platforms. Udemy is different, simply for the fact that it’s not a software that you use (like many of the previous sites mentioned).

Udemy is simply defined as learning for all, and they feature more online courses than most of the other big platforms that you can choose from. Udemy is so popular because you can not only learn on their platform, but you can also teach as well.

When teaching on Udemy, they come with free video hosting and the ability to keep your courses gated so that no one can see them, unless they purchase them. This platform also comes with a very large amount of traffic, which is why so many creators love hosting their courses on this platform. It’s great for creating sales through the large amount of organic traffic that they have.

Closing Tips

Before you choose the best platform for your education courses online, here are a few quick tips for you.

First, make sure that you have a specific audience that you want to teach. The more you niche down, the more you can speak their language and help them solve the specific problems that you have.

Next, make sure that you have the appropriate software and tools for recording your videos. This is something that most video platforms don’t come with, so you’re going to want to make sure that you have these tools. It could be as easy as a free screen recording software, or even an iPhone that you can sit in front of and record your video.

Lastly, get started as quickly as possible. You don’t want to be the person who takes an entire year to launch their course when it could have been done as quickly as a weekend. It might be scary at first, but take the initial jump and launch your course. After doing so, you’ll be able to make appropriate adjustments to see what works the best.