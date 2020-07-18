How to use the Fitbit app if you don’t have a bracelet or watch?

César Salza / CNET



If something is notorious, it is that Fitbit has managed to develop one of the most complete exercise monitoring applications on the market over the years. However, most of the time only users with bracelets like the Fitbit Charge 4 or watches like him Fitbit Versa 2 they can take advantage of the application.

What many users are unaware of is that Firtbit quietly added a new option several months ago that allows users without a company device to use the application to connect the daily activity collected by their iOS or Android phone, and which is generally reflected in the form of Steps.

This feature is called Fitbit MobileTrack, and that’s what the option you should select when you first start the Fitbit app is called.

How does Fitbit MobileTrack work?

Fitbit MobileTrack is a section that you select when installing the app instead of a company device. The application will be in charge of using the sensors of your cell phone to track the basic activity collected by it, such as steps, distance traveled or calories burned.

Fitbit MobileTrack cannot count floors, sleep, or activity minutes. Of course, once you start the application, you can have access to other functions such as counting your daily food, your weight, setting exercise goals, adding community friends and sending messages.

In addition, you can see the free trainings that Fitbit offers at the moment, or subscribe to Fitbit Premium.

How to get Fitbit MobileTrack?

To get Fitbit MobileTrack you just have to download the Fitbit app for iOS, Android or from the Microsoft Store. When asked if you want to join, you must select that you are not yet a member, and continue with the MobileTrack instructions.