How to see the concert of Lady Gaga, Jennifer López and J Balvin in the United States

Lady Gaga and the Global Citizen charity raised $ 35 million to fight the coronavirus, the artist reported on Monday, April 6 and now wants to repay the solidarity of the people with a superconcert that will include Jennifer López, Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta, J Balvin and Maluma, among others.

Gaga gave the details of the show, called “One World: Together At Home”, in a video from her home. The singer reported that she is working with large companies and philanthropists to raise more money. Therefore, she explained, the concert is not to raise funds: “Put away your wallets … sit back and enjoy the show that you all deserve.”

In the past few days, several stars have joined the initiative, including Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes. All artists will participate from their homes.

The artist also said that this is a tribute to health professionals, who “put their health at risk to help the world” in the fight to help patients suffering from COVID-19.

Gaga, 34, winner of the Oscar for the best song (“Shallow”) in 2019 and performer of great hits like “Just Dance”, “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi”, announced the concert on her Instagram account:

Lady Gaga has announced One World: Together at Home, a telecast she organized with @who and @glblctzn. The special will feature performances by Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma. #TogetherAtHome will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as everywhere online, from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to Twitch, Tidal, and Apple Music, on April 18.

Here are all the details of this event and what you must do to enjoy it from home.

Who performs?

So far Jennifer López, Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta, Maluma, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Paul McCartney, J Balvin, Maluma, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, are confirmed. Elton John, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Alanis Morissettte, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, and Kerry Washington, Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s brother and producer, Finneas.

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba, who tested positive for coronavirus, will also participate. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will be the hosts.

When and what time is it?

The event will begin on Saturday, April 18 and will be divided into two parts. There will be an initial broadcast of six hours in which the artists will perform on social networks. Subsequently, there will be a great two-hour concert that will be broadcast that Saturday night on internet platforms. The latter will air at 8 p.m. EST.

How can it be seen on TV?

The ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia, BBC and Bell Media networks will broadcast the concert.

How can it be seen on the Internet?

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will broadcast the event.

Coronavirus, a virus never before seen and detected in the city of Wuhan in central China last December, has infected more than 1 million people and caused more than 55,000 deaths worldwide, as you can see in great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.