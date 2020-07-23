How Technology is Used in the Marijuana Industry

Technology has changed the way people play, work, and live, and now it’s also changing the way that people use marijuana. From virtual reality to advanced extraction techniques, the whole life cycle of cannabis is impacted by technology. There are many innovative and compelling ways that cannabis is used today.

Technology and Medical Marijuana

Many people use cannabis for medical conditions such as chronic pain or depression. If you live in an area such as Tulsa, Arizona that allows this, it’s often easier than you think to become a medical marijuana patient. NuggMD in Tulsa is one example of a company that uses technology to let you safely and securely get your medical marijuana card. In states that allow recreational or medicinal marijuana, governments often require products to be documented as they are processed, grown, and sold. With seed-to-sale software, companies can stay compliant and track the lifecycle of a plant once it’s harvested, tested in a lab, sent to dispensaries, and sold to the customer.

Augmented and Virtual Reality

When you think of this technology, you probably think about gaming and entertainment, but its impact also extends to retail spaces and growing sites. Virtual reality involves being immersed in a virtual world. Augmented reality is all about partial immersion, like when your device makes content in the real world. For instance, some companies take you to a virtual dispensary so you can look at and even smoke your cannabis in a cyber lounge. You can also make purchases from participating companies. Other technology uses artificial intelligence for marijuana farmers. With a headset, a smart growth system creates data about many kinds of vegetables, fruit, and marijuana plants. Many growth apps require you to be on your phone to work on the crop. But the headset lets growers have a hands-free set of eyes, and it can increase farmers’ efficiency.

3D Printing

3D printing uses melted PLA or ABS plastics to make shapes like bowl pieces and bongs. With this tech, smaller companies and even DIYers can create these marijuana tools. You could get your own 3D printer or work with the companies that offer options for color, design, and materials. Some of them even accept cryptocurrencies. Other companies are experimenting with tools like porcelain vaporizers. They want to offer a simpler alternative to the often-complicated devices currently offered. With 3D printing, creatives have a new method of production.

Making Concentrates

Concentrates such as wax, shatter, or crumble are examples of how extraction methods combine craft skills with science. To make extracts, a company pulls waxes and oils from the plant using chemicals or mechanical means. That might involve using temperature extremes or solvents such as butane. Propane and butane both use hydrocarbons, which move through the plant and filter it in a low-pressure area. Any remaining chemicals are then removed after processing. With CO2, both high pressure and temperature are used over a longer time. While this is safer, it also tends to be more expensive. With advanced equipment, you can remove the undesirable paraffin waxes.