Hocus Pocus 2 Set Images Transform Lincoln Into the Salem of 1670

The production of the film Hocus Pocus 2 is going well as set photos show a village being created to transform Chase Farm, Lincoln, into the Salem of 1670, Massachusetts.

The filming of the film Hocus Pocus 2 is started as well as is expected to be shot at Chase Farm Park, along with the story being set in Salem.

The village includes nine-wood buildings, and only the sides of the buildings seen in the film are fully constructed.

The much-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic is coming back the Sanderson Sisters after 300 years. Because of that, it may be possible that the scenes showing Salem in 1670 may just be flashbacks or cut-scenes that tell the tales of the witch sisters.

Recently, in December 2020, Disney announced the sequel was in the works for Disney+. The film Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in Autumn 2022 on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 is an upcoming American film. It is a horror and comedy film. We expect that the film Hocus Pocus 2 will receive a great response from the audience.

All fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film Hocus Pocus 2. It was written by Jen D’Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher.

The film Hocus Pocus 2 is based on a 1993 film named Hocus Pocus by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. It was produced by Lynn Harris.

The film Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. The film Hocus Pocus 2 was made under Walt Disney Pictures. Disney+ distributed the film Hocus Pocus 2.

The production of the film Hocus Pocus 2 was started in the summer of 2021 in Salem, Massachusetts. In September 2021, sets for the film Hocus Pocus 2 were confirmed to be built in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

The filming of the film Hocus Pocus 2 started on 18th October 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island. The official announcement considered a log-line for the film Hocus Pocus 2, which states as below.

Three young women mistakenly bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem as well as have to figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new type of havoc on the world.

Also, the exact release date of Hocus Pocus 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared. It only makes sense for Disney to release it in time just for the spooky season, aka October 2022.

Michael J. Healey said that, At the time when Ryan came on the site, she finds that they are not actually lighting the structure on fire.

They are using fire beams fueled by natural gas, so it looks like the building is on fire from the camera, but later, nothing will be burnt down.

This is better from our environmental perspective as well as better for Disney because they can do many takes of the scene. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

