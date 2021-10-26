There is a Creature Lurking In The Woods In the New Teaser Of The Film Antlers

The exclusive clip for the next horror film named Antlers is out now, as well as it brings an ancient monster lurking in the dark to light.

In the gruesome teaser, there is a glimpse of what to expect from the film Antlers, and it is helmed by director Scott Cooper as well as the legendary Guillermo del Toro.

In the starting scene, a young boy named Lucas gets followed by a bully who is harassing him as they are passing through the woods.

At the time when Lucas turns around in order to walk away from the bully, we hear a deep, low growl with leaves as well as branches rustling close by.

After that, both the boys look up, stunned, as well as stop dead in their tracks. Lucas backs up in time, but the creature lurking on top of the three jumps down to devour the other boy at the time when we hear shrill screams in the back.

Later, in the end, Lucas looks at what is currently happening at the time while standing behind a fence. Guillermo del Toro has recently said that the wendigo has very, very specific cues you just need to follow.

Guillermo del Toro also added that the Antlers, for example, are a must; he said they have to remember that they are not creating a monster; they are creating a god. So, the design needs to have elements that are completely unnatural, that are almost surreal or abstract.

Recently. Scott Cooper said that for Native Americans, First Nations, it is not folklore. It is not a myth. They truly believe in it because it represents greed as well as colonialism at the time when they first came to the shores of what is now America, as well as pillaged all of their resources as well as forced their cannibalism. That taste of human flesh, that out of that rose the wendigo.

Antlers is an upcoming horror film. The film Antlers was directed by Scott Cooper. It was written by C. Henry Chaisson, Scott Cooper, and Nick Antosca.

The film Antlers is based on The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. It was produced by Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and David S. Goyer.

The film Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jeremy T. Thomas, Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Amy Madigan, and Rory Cochrane.

The film Antlers was made under Phantom Four and Double Dare You Productions. Searchlight Pictures distributed the film Antlers.

The film Antlers will be released on 29th October 2021. The length of each episode of the film Antlers is around 99 minutes.

In the film Antlers, Julia Meadows is a school teacher in a small town in Oregon, as well as her brother named Paul, who is the local sheriff, become concerned about one of her students who is a young boy named Lucas Weaver, and he is secretly keeping a supernatural creature inside his house. If we get any other update about the film Antlers, we will add it here.

