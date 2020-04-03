HBO To Stream 500 Hours Of Free Programming, Including Full Seasons Of ‘Veep’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Silicon Valley’

HBO is doing its half to offer some leisure aid for everybody who’s staying house amid the coronavirus disaster. The premium cabler is making almost 500 hours of high programming obtainable to stream without spending a dime for a restricted time on HBO Now and HBO GO with no subscription starting Friday, April 3.
The content material contains each episode of 9 iconic HBO collection akin to The Sopranos, Veep, Six Ft Beneath and The Wire; Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s present catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Film 2: The Second Half and Loopy, Silly, Love; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries together with McMillion$ and The Case Towards Adnan Syed.
The programming will likely be obtainable to stream by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONow.com or HBOGo.com. The content material may even be made obtainable without spending a dime through taking part distribution companions’ platforms within the coming days.
That is the primary time HBO has made this quantity of streaming programming obtainable exterior of the paywall. As folks hunker down and self-isolate through the viral disaster, content material suppliers are transferring to attract viewers in. Showtime lately introduced it was providing a free 30-day trial to new prospects.
The complete listing of HBO streaming content material follows beneath:
Full Sequence
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Ft Beneath (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
Docuseries and Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Towards Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in 5 Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Battle for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Children of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Mild
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Loopy, Silly, Love
- Empire of the Solar
- Neglect Paris
- Completely satisfied Ft Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Film 2: The Second Half
- Midnight Particular
- My Canine Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Purple Driving Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
