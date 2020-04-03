HBO To Stream 500 Hours Of Free Programming, Including Full Seasons Of ‘Veep’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Silicon Valley’

HBO is doing its half to offer some leisure aid for everybody who’s staying house amid the coronavirus disaster. The premium cabler is making almost 500 hours of high programming obtainable to stream without spending a dime for a restricted time on HBO Now and HBO GO with no subscription starting Friday, April 3.

The content material contains each episode of 9 iconic HBO collection akin to The Sopranos, Veep, Six Ft Beneath and The Wire; Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s present catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Film 2: The Second Half and Loopy, Silly, Love; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries together with McMillion$ and The Case Towards Adnan Syed.

The programming will likely be obtainable to stream by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONow.com or HBOGo.com. The content material may even be made obtainable without spending a dime through taking part distribution companions’ platforms within the coming days.

Associated Story Showtime Provides Free 30-Day Trial To New Prospects

That is the primary time HBO has made this quantity of streaming programming obtainable exterior of the paywall. As folks hunker down and self-isolate through the viral disaster, content material suppliers are transferring to attract viewers in. Showtime lately introduced it was providing a free 30-day trial to new prospects.

The complete listing of HBO streaming content material follows beneath:

Full Sequence

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Ft Beneath (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Towards Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in 5 Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Battle for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Children of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Theatricals