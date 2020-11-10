Happy Diwali Whatsapp Status Video Download 2020 is what everyone is searching currently for on Google.

As you all know, there have been only 4 to 5 days left before you all will be celebrating Diwali – The Festival of Lights with your loved ones, family members, relatives, and of course your online friends as well as followers.

Happy Diwali Status for Facebook

दीपावली का ये प्यारा त्योहार,

जीवन में लाए आपके खुशियां अपार

लक्ष्मी जी विराजे आपके द्वार,

शुभकामना हमारी करें स्वीकार!!

Wish you and your family a bombastic Diwali,

Have loads of fun and loads of masti Happy Diwali.

As of now, most people are celebrating the Deepavali festival by sharing quotes, greetings, images, and many other things. Most people believe that Whatsapp Status is one of the best ways to express the feeling you have on your mind.

Happy Diwali Status in Hindi

दीये से दीये को जला कर दीप माला बनाओ ,अपने घर आंगन को रौशनी से जगमगाओ,आप और आप के परिवार की दिवाली शुभ और मंगलमय हो ,दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

है रौशनी का त्यौहार, लाये हर चेहरे पर मुस्कान,सुख और समृधि की बहार ,समेट लो सारी खुशियाँ, अपनों का साथ और प्यार..इस पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को दिवाली का प्यार..

दीयों की रौशनी से झिलमिलाता आँगन हो ,

पटाख़ों की गूँजो से आसमान रोशन हो ,

ऐसे आये झूम के यह दिवाली ,

हर तरफ खुशियों का मौसम हो।

Whether you want to show love, affection, anger, sadness, cheerfulness, joy, sorrow, or any other feeling, it will be possible with the help of the Whatsapp Status.

Happy Deepawali Status Photo

As you know, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on 14th November 2020 and that happens to be on Saturday. That is why there is very little time left for you to prepare for everything to celebrate Deepavali.

It happens most often that most people tend to search on the day of Diwali or a night before the Diwali for the Whatsapp Status they want to share in their Whatsapp account.

Happy Diwali 2020 Shayari Status

फूल की शुरुआत कली से होती है..जिन्दगी की शुरुआत प्यार से होती है..प्यार की शुरुआत अपनों से होती है..अपनों की शुरुआत आपसे होती है॥ दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

दीपक का प्रकाश हर पल आपके जीवन में एक नयी रौशनी दे एवं रौशनी का यह पावन त्यौहार आपके जीवन में सुख शांति एवं समृद्धि प्रदान करे” सभी को हमारी और से दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

But it is sure that you will be able to find more interesting, unique, and amazing Whatsapp Status to Download if you are going to look for it now.

One of the best things about the Whatsapp Status is you can share it with everyone in your contact list and wish every one of them Happy Diwali altogether.

Make sure to choose the best and perfect Whatsapp Status in order to wish your loved ones, family, friends, and relatives the Happiest Diwali of the time.

Happy Diwali Love Status

यह रात रोशन और चिराग झिलमिला रहे हैं,

खुश है वो तो खुशिया हम भी मना रहे है !

भुलाकर मोहब्बत अपनी-अपनी एक दूजे के लिए,

दिवाली वो भी मना रहे है दिवाली हम भी मना रहे है !!

बिन सनम कैसे हम दिवाली मनाये,

तन्हाई में ख़ुशी के दीप कैसे जलाये !

दियो की रोशनी से जलाता है मेरा दिल,

कहदो इन दियो से ये दिवाली ना मनाये !!

एक दुआ माँगते हैं हम अपने भगवान से…चाहतें हैं आपकी खुशी पूरे ईमान से…

सब हसरतें हो पूरी आपकी…और आप मुस्कराओ दिलो-जान-से॥.

Make sure to stay safe and maintain social distancing when greeting your loved ones for wishing them Happy Diwali. It is indeed an amazing and heart-touching way to wish Happy Diwali with the Diwali Whatsapp Status.