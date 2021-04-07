Karnan Tamil Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update

Karnan is a Tamil action-drama film. In the film Karnan, there is a fearless village youth. They have to fight for their rights. In the village, there is a police officer who tortures a lot. So, the youth decides to fight with that police officer.

The film Karnan will soon be released on Zee Tamil and Amazon Prime Video. Because recently, the digital streaming rights and satellite rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video and Zee Tamil, respectively. In Kerala, Aashirvad Cinemas will distribute the upcoming Tamil movie Karnan.

In the film Karnan, there are four songs titled Kandaa Vara Sollunga, Manjanathi Puranam, Thattaan Thattaan, and Uttradheenga Yeppov. The complete album was made under Think Music, and it was released in 2021. Santhosh Narayanan composed this album. The length of the album is 08:59 minutes, and it was recorded in 2020. The album is in the Tamil language.

The Tamil film Karnan was launched in January 2020. The production of the film Karnan was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the film Karnan was ended in December 2020.

The cast of the upcoming Tamil film Karnan includes Dhanush as Karnan, Lal Paul as Yeman, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam as Arjunan, Rajisha Vijayan as Draupathi, Gouri G. Kishan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli.

The film Karnan was written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Santhosh Narayanan gave the music in the film Karnan.

Theni Eswar completed the cinematography, and Selva R. K. edited the film Karnan. Zee Studios will distribute it. The Tamil movie Karnan was made under V Creations.

The film Karnan will be released on 9th April 2021. Let’s watch the teaser of the upcoming Tamil movie Karnan.

