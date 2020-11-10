Happy Deepawali Hindi Messages

Diwali 2020 is almost here! All of you must surely know it by now that this year we all are going to celebrate Diwali – The Festival of Lights on the 14th of November month which happens to be on Saturday.

There are millions of people who have been waiting curiously for a long year in order to celebrate the festival of Diwali or you can also call it Dipavali.

One of the best things about the Deepawali festival is that all the people will be greeting each other with words sweeter than the desserts.

Diwali Status in Hindi

दीपक का पर्काश हर पल आपके जीवन मैं एक नयी रौशनी दे, बस यही शुभकामना है हमारी आपके लिए दीवाली के इस पवन अवसर पर .. शुभ दीवाली

दीपक का प्रकाश हर पल आपके जीवन में एक नयी रौशनी दे एवं रौशनी का यह पावन त्यौहार आपके जीवन में सुख शांति एवं समृद्धि प्रदान करे” सभी को हमारी और से दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ दीप जलते जगमगाते रहे..हम आपको आप हमें याद आते रहें…जब तक ज़िन्दगी है दुआ है हमारी…आप चाँद की तरह जगमगाते रहे।

पटाखों की आवाज से गूंज रहा संसार; दीपक की रोशनी अपनों का प्यार; मुबारक हो आपको दीपावली का त्योहार। हैप्पी दिवाली!

श्री राम जी आपके संसार में

सुख की बरसात करें,

और दुखों का नाश करें

प्रेम की फुलझड़ी से

आपका घर आंगन रौशन हो

आपको दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Most people love to wish their loved ones, relatives, friends, families, and many others on this auspicious day.

It is sure that if you are currently preparing for the Diwali celebration then the first thing that will cross your mind is the messages that you are going to share with your loved ones on social media platforms.

Nowadays, most people like to celebrate any and every festival with friends and followers on Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, etc along with real-life people.

But if you are on a search to find the best Happy Diwali or Happy Dipavali Wishes or Messages then you are indeed in the right place.

Happy Diwali romantic status

अँधेरा हुआ दूर रात के साथ,

नयी सुबह आईदिवाली ले कर साथ,

आँखें खोलो, एक मेसेज आया है,

दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं साथ लाया है

जीवन में नई खुशियों को लाना,

दुख दर्द अपने भूल कर,

सबको गले लगाना,

और प्यार से ये दीवाली मनाना,

दीवाली 2020 की शुभकामनायें

की जो चाहो आप वो खुशी मंजूर हो जाये!

शुभ दिवाली

और बड़ों के चेहरे पर लाली होनी चाहिए,

कोई भी शख्स ना रुठेइस बार ऐसी दीवाली होनी चाहिए..

झिलमिलते दीपों की आभा से प्रकाशित ये दीवाली आपके घर आँगन में, धन धान्य सुख सम्रिधि और ईश्वर का अन्नत आशीर्वाद लेकर आए..!!

Best wishes to share with your loved ones and greet your family members, as well as friends, is with the perfect Happy Dipavali Hindi Messages. You can select the best Hindi Message to wish Happy Diwali on the day of the festival.

It is sure that wishing your loved ones Shubh Dipavali with a lot of wishes or you can say Shubhkamna in Hindi will help you to feel loved and offer love to the people you are greeting to.

May this Diwali bring prosperity, peace, and health to you & your family is what you should be searching for Happy Dipavali Hindi Messages.

It is because reading the wishes in Hindi has its own unique and amazing feeling that both, you and the person you are wishing will love.