Criminal Minds Season 17 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

If you are a hardcore cinephile just like me, then you may be aware that crime-action and thriller drama series have a huge fanbase all over the globe. And when a series runs for over a decade, even maintaining consistency in releases, it automatically ranks at the top in fans’ favorite list. Criminal Minds is one such American crime-thriller drama series released in 2005.



On top of that, Criminal Minds have also received 8.1/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Since the showrunners concluded the latest season of Criminal Minds on February 9, 2023, fans wonder whether Criminal Minds will release next season. So here we have provided a release date, a brief storyline, a cast members’ list, and a trailer release for Criminal Minds Season 17.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Release Date

Criminal Minds is undoubtedly one of the most viewed crime-thriller drama series. Currently, the show runs for sixteen seasons from 2005 to 2022, and many fans are waiting for the show’s renewal for a seventeenth season.

However, the first Criminal Minds season premiered on CBS networks on September 22, 2005. And after that, makers never looked back. In addition, the showrunners have dropped a season for the Criminal Minds series almost every year. The most recent season was also released on Paramount Plus on November 24, 2022, ending on February 9, 2023.

Now it’s been more than six months since we haven’t received the final confirmation for the seventeenth season of the series. According to some sources, the makers will drop Criminal Minds Season 17 in September 2023, as was used to scheduled earlier.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Contains

You can imagine the popularity of the Criminal Minds sereis by just looking at its success rate and the number of seasons for which it gets a renewal. The show revolves around a group of high profilers associated with the FBI and working as a core members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU).



Here all the members are assigned different tasks, and they analyze the behavioral pattern and decode high-profile cases with the help of the investigation team. The suspects are called the Unsub (shortened form of Unknown Subjects).

As the story progresses, we are introduced to Aaron Hotchner and Emily Prentiss as the unit chief who regulates this team. Apart from that, we have also seen fictional characters, such as David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), JJ (AJ Cook), and many others.

Initially, Criminal Minds: Evolution was released in 2020-2021, but due to the worldwide pandemic, the show was delayed until November 24, 2022. On top of that, in January 2023, the Criminal Minds show got a green light for the next season, but the official release date is yet to be released.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Cast Members List

Since the show maker Jeff Davis and the team concluded Criminal Minds Season 16 on February 9, 2023, many fans are curious about the upcoming season’s release date and cast members.

Below we have provided a complete list of cast members who may return for the upcoming season.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

AJ Cook as Jennifer Jareau (JJ)

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Nicole Pacent as Rebecca Wilson

Nicholas D’Agosto as Deputy Director Doug Bailey

Josh Stewart as Will LaMontagne Jr.

Kiele Sanchez as Sydney Voit

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green

Silas Weir Mitchell as Cyrus Lebrun

Luke Benward as Benjamin Reeves

Gail O’Grady as Krystall Rossi

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new talents in Criminal Minds Season 17.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Episode Title List

Unfortunately, we are out of luck as the makers have not shared the official release date for Criminal Minds Season 17. Not only that, but the showrunners have yet to announce the episode list of Criminal Minds Season 17.



Still, we have highlighted a complete list of episode titles for Criminal Minds Season 16.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 01 – Just Getting Started

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 02 – Sicarius

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 03 – Moose

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 04 – Pay-Per-View

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 05 – Oedipus Wrecks

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 06 – True Conviction

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 07 – What Doesn’t Kill Us

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 08 – Forget Me Knots

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 09 – Memento Mori

Criminal Minds Season 16 Episode 10 – Dead End

Where To Watch Criminal Minds Season 17?

Criminal Minds is an American drama series that perfectly combines action, thriller, and suspense-mystery drama. The show runs for 16 seasons from September 22, 2005, to November 24, 2022. And now, fans eagerly await the seventeenth season of Criminal Minds.

when your friends have your back you can do anything 💞#pride pic.twitter.com/NFQQWL5O0G — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) June 21, 2023

However, if you are new to this American police procedural crime drama, you should watch all the seasons of The Criminal Minds on Netflix. You can also find all the latest episodes of Criminal Minds on other streaming platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Criminal Minds Season 17?

Criminal Minds is undoubtedly regarded as one of the most highly anticipated crime-thriller drama series, and a number of fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming season of Criminal Minds.

However, since the makers have not confirmed the show’s renewal for a seventeenth season, predicting the exact number of upcoming episodes would be complicated.

Still, let’s look at the earlier releases. We can see that, from season 1 to 13, makers remained consistent in terms of episodes for the Criminal Minds drama sereis, but lately, they have dropped down the number of episodes to ten episodes only. So we can assume that ten episodes will be released for Criminal Minds Season 17.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Makers Team

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the production credits and the team members who have worked tirelessly to provide such a long-run and successful drama series.

Criminal Minds is an American police procedural crime-thriller drama series created and developed by well-known American writer and producer Jeff Davis. Apart from Criminal Minds, Jeff is known for his exceptional work in the Teen Wolf series.

Besides working as creators, they have also served as the executive producer along with Mark Gordon, Deborah Spera, Simon Mirren, Edward Allen Bernero, and many others.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck as the show makers have not confirmed the official renewal of Criminal Minds Season 17. Not only that, but we haven’t received the official trailer for Criminal Minds Season 17 at the time of writing this article.

Still, here we have added an official trailer link for the official trailer of Criminal Minds Season 16. Click on the link mentioned above and watch the official trailer. It will give you a general idea about the show’s concept and storyline.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers. You have all the information about the Criminal Minds Season 17 release date. There is no doubt that the show is worth watching or not. You can imagine the show’s popularity and the audience’s approval by just looking at the show’s previous releases. Every time, the showrunners entertained the audience with a splendid combination of crime, action, thriller, and mystery.

Criminal Minds deserves a sure-shot come back for sure. But since the makers have not confirmed the official release date for Criminal Minds Season 17, fans are waiting for the show’s renewal. Still, if and when the makers announce the official release date for Criminal Minds Season 17, we will update you with the latest information.