The Wilds Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Wilds is an American drama tv series. The series The Wilds has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Wilds is full of adventure, drama, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 2:

In the series The Wilds, a group of teens has to survive after a crash leaves them stranded. There is just one twist to this thrilling drama, and these girls didn’t end up on this island by accident.

The series The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher. It stars Rachel Griffiths, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, David Sullivan, Reed Shannon, etc.

The first season of the series The Wilds includes a total of ten episodes. It seems that the second season of the series The Wilds will also include a total of ten episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Wilds, we will add it here.

The series The Wilds was executively produced by Sarah Streicher, Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark, Susanna Fogel, Amy B. Harris, and John Polson. Guy J. Louthan produced the series The Wilds.

The running time of each episode of the series The Wilds ranges from 42 to 61 minutes. The series The Wilds was made under Dylan Clark Productions, Fanfare Productions, ABC Signature, Amazon Studios, and A.B. Baby Productions.

The series The Wilds has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. The series The Wilds was written by Sarah Streicher, Jai Tiggett, Melissa Blake, Shalisha Francis, Amy Harris, Tonya Kong, and Daniel Paige.

It was directed by John Polson, Haifaa Al-Mansour, Susanna Fogel, Sydney Freeland, Alison Maclean, Cherie Nowlan, Tara Nicole Weyr, and Ed Wild.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of The Wilds Season 2 below.

Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn Reign Edwards as Rachel Reid Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind Helena Howard as Nora Reid Erana James as Toni Shalifoe Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke David Sullivan as Daniel Faber Troy Winbush as Dean Young Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Conner Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak Jarred Blakiston as Alex Jen Huang as Susan Joe Witkowski as Thom Barbara Eve Harris as Audrey Chi Nguyen as Linh Bach James Fraser as Ian Murnen Carter Hudson as Jeffrey Galanis Greg Bryk as Tim Campbell Shane Callahan as James Reid

Let’s see whether the second season of the series The Wilds will arrive or not.

Is The Wilds Season 2 Happening?

Yes, The Wilds Season 2 will soon arrive. The series The Wilds was renewed for the second season in December 2020.

The second season of the series The Wilds will arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series Hunters was officially announced by Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series The Wilds, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 1 Review:

The Wilds Season 1 has received a great response from the audience. At the end of the first season of the series The Wilds, we have seen that on the next morning, Shelby talks with Toni, and she said that she enjoyed their night but that she is not ready to talk about it.

After that, Martha gets the others in order to help her carry the goat to camp. Later, Leah tries to pretend not to remember anything from the night before but later follows Nora into the woods in order to find hidden cameras.

After that, Nora tries to trick her into falling into a pit. Toni and Shelby talk about their feelings for each other.

Later, Leah escapes from the pit as well as comes back to camp, but before she can tell the others about the betrayal of Nora, Rachel gets attacked by a shark.

Flashbacks show Nora dating a boy named Quinn over the summer, but after breaking up with him just because Rachel dislikes him.

In the fall, Nora finds Quinn was killed in a hazing accident. After that, she meets Gretchen as well as finds Quinn was killed by her son; Gretchen, after that, recruits Nora into her study.

On the other side, Leah reads the note of Shelby – You were right. She later convinces Young in order to let ger outside for fresh air; at the time when he comes back to her room, she tries to manage to leave the door unlocked.

That night, she later leaves her room as well as finds a room of screens monitoring a male group of castaways, the – Twilight of Adam. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the second season of the series The Wilds will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Wilds. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series The Wilds, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Wilds Season 2 is not declared yet. We can expect The Wilds Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the series The Wilds was released on 11th December 2020. It was released on Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Wilds, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Wilds Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of the first season of the series The Wilds. It was released by Amazon Prime Video on 18th November 2020. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.