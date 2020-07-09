Hackers reveal ‘jailbreak’ for iOS 13.5

Oscar Gutiérrez / CNET



PWn20wnd, a recognized hacker specialized in iOS, revealed the availability of jailbreak for iOS 13.5, a version that Apple released just a few days ago.

Version 5.0.0 of the unc0ver software is capable, according to its creators, to jailbreak any device certified with iOS 13.5. Jailbreak is an action of removing the software restrictions created by Apple in order to, among other things, make modifications, install unauthorized software and give more permissions to users.

The hackers Creators of the software and Apple have a cat-mouse relationship. While Apple tries to close all vulnerabilities exploited by hackersThey are looking for new ways to bypass the company’s restrictions.

Editor’s Note: Jailbreaking a device loses the warranty or could affect its operation, even rendering it unusable. CNET en Español is not responsible for damage and does not recommend jailbreaking.