Gurudas College Merit list 2020 Date Final Admission at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com:

The Gurudas College is going to declare the notification of the Gurudas College Merit List 2020 date provisional final admission on the official site at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com. The Gurudas College release the Merit List for the courses like Part – I BA, BSC, and BCOM, which provided by it. The Gurudas College admission process starts in 2020. Now the Gurudas College declares the Gurudas College Final Merit List on the official site. So the students check it at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com.

Gurudas College Merit List 2020:

The Gurudas College situated in Kolkata, West Bengal. The University of Kolkata, to which the challenge is affiliated, permitted the teaching of intermediate (Arts and Commerce) and BA, BSC courses. The Gurudas College start to function on the 14th of August 1956. The Main mission of Gurudas College to impart quality education to its students. The Gurudas College recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Recently, it has been re-accredited and awarded B grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The Gurudas College provides various undergraduate courses in the Art, Science, and Commerce at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com.

Gurudas College Date Provisional Final Admission:

Recently, Gurudas College declared the Merit List on the official site. The College releases the Gurudas College merit list on the three-phase like the first merit, Second quality, third value, or final merit with the dates and index marks. The Gurudas College also declared the subject wise, streamwise and college wise merit list. So the candidates who along with the Gurudas College they check their name if they come to the Gurudas College merit list or not on the official site at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com.

Gurudas College Final Admission 2020:

The Gurudas College releases the Gurudas College Merit List 2020 in the four sessions, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Final Merit List on the 16th June 2020 at the official site at www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com. The college publishes the merit list to get the entries in this college for the multiple Undergraduate courses in the BA, BCOM, and BSC. After declaring the Merit List, Gurudas College admission process will start. The Gurudas College Admission process starts on the 21st of June 2020. The Gurudas College Merit List will announce on the base of Index Marks www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com.

Name of the College: Gurudas College, Kolkata

Gurudas College provides UG Courses: BA, BCOM & BSC (General & Honors)

Merit List Date: 16 th June 2020

June 2020 Admission process starts from 21 st June 2020

June 2020 Post Category: Gurudas College Merit List 2020 date year provisional Gurudas College Final Admissions

Gurudas College Counselling 2020:

Students who are qualified and appeared their name in the Gurudas College Merit List they o for the counseling process with the following documents like HS/ Equivalent exam Gurudas College admit card/ Gurudas College mark sheet/ two copies of e-challan, birth date certificate, SC/ ST/ OBC certificates, two passport size photographs, and Transfer certificate.

Gurudas College Merit list 2020

Official site: www.gurudascollegeadmissions.com