Gulabo Sitabo Download Movie at Netflix Leaked By Tamilrockers

The director of the movie Shoojit Sircar has announced that his movie Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on 12th June 2020 on the digital platform. The movie was initially set to be released in November 2019. But the date was pushed further to 28th February 2020. Then it was finally set to be released on 17th April 2020. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was again canceled. However, the shooting of the film was started in June 2019.

He announced only a few days ago that his movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana will be released on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film was scheduled to be released in April this year. But because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the whole world and the lockdown of the whole nation has forced the theatres to remain closed. That is the main reason that led the makers of the film to release it online.

Gulabo Sitabo Download Movie at Netflix

With this situation in the whole world, it is not sure to say when things will be under control as usual. This put extra pressure on the makers to follow the path of online release.

According to the reports the director Shoojit Sircar told in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that as a filmmaker he always wanted his film Gulabo Sitabo should be released in theatres. But due to the current scenario, he had no other option and that’s why his film will be released on Amazon Prime on 12th June.

The very first look of Gulabo i.e Amitabh Bachchan was out on 21st June 2019. The look of Sitabo i.e. Ayushmann Khurana came live in October in the same year.

Gulabo Sitabo Cast and Crew Members

The full cast of the movie is not yet known officially. But the main casts include Amitabh Bachchan as Gulabo, Ayushmann Khurana as Sitabo. The other supporting casts include Sunil Butolia, Ravish Srivastava, and Mayank Kumar Mishra.

The crew members include Shoojit Sircar as a director. The writing part of the movie is done by Juhi Chaturvedi as a screenwriter, story writer, and dialogue writer. The producers of the film are Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and the executive producer is Ashutosh Goswami. The music is given by Shantanu Moitra. The costume and styling were decided by Veera Kapur and the casting was done by Jogi Malang.

Gulabo Sitabo Story

The whole plot of Gulabo Sitabo is based on Uttar Pradesh. The whole story is based on local songs and senses of humor in Uttar Pradesh. Gulabo Sitabo depicts the struggle of a common man in his everyday life.

Is Big B and Ayushman the best combination for Gulabo Sitabo?

If we consider how the graph of Ayushmann Khurana’s success is rapidly processing we may conclude that he is not going to stop. He is an exceptional young generation actor. He started his acting career by playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and is the actor who has taken the risk to play the role of some exceptional characters in his movies.

Now he is going to share the screen with the legendary actor of Indian cinema, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It is for the first time after Vicky Donor that both the actors are sharing the screen again. The director of the movie, Shoojit Sircar is known for making such types of films that connect very easily with the heart and mind together of the audience. Piku and Pink are the best examples of some of his collections.

Now, it’s time for you to think about what will happen when a talented young actor, an imaginative director, and a legend all come in the same movie together. No one can stop such a movie to taste success. According to the reports, Ayushmann believes that no other chance will give him the best opportunity to make him a better actor.

In one of his interviews, he said: “It’s a real honor for me as an actor to be able to go through this experience and an incredibly proud moment as an artist that Shoojit da thought of taking me in this film that has an icon like Bachchan sir.”

Appeal of MAI

One week earlier, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had requested the studio partners, producers, and artists to help and support the cinema sector by not releasing their films on online platforms and wait for the theaters to open again. All the online streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are the source of unique and fresh content. They will be benefited a lot when the movies are going to be released on their platforms. They will become more powerful and a one-time destination for all the movies. The audience will start to love these platforms more as they can watch the newly released movie in one click from their home.