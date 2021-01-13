Guidelines for Online Betting in 2021



Over the years, the consensus over whether or not betting on sports should be legalised in the U.S. has been in a state of constant change. While the practice has been somewhat unregulated, it’s now seen as a more favourable activity by many lawmakers and citizens. This led to sports betting being legalised, with an increasing number of states continuing to research the industry. For those states that allow gambling in some form, the odds are that they will also allow sport betting in the near future.

Here, we’re going to discuss the legal guidelines surrounding sports betting, but there are other guidelines that bettors should be aware of, such as responsible gambling. Online casinos today promote responsible gambling, making it easy to reach out to them or specialised bodies that can help problem gamblers. After all, you don’t want to get to get into a financial mess and put you and your family at risk. This is why you should play responsibly. The good news is that if you do fall victim to problem gambling, there are casinos and specialised bodies that can help you. Now, let’s look at other guidelines governing online betting today.

More States Legalising Online Betting

Since 2018’s PASPA repeal, more than 50 per cent of states in the U.S. allow sports betting in some form, with more states planning discussions for their legislative sessions in 2021. States with a more conservative leaning, such as Alabama, are even considering sports betting as a means of revenue to make up for the losses incurred by the pandemic. It’s thought that states that once opposed the industry are more open to the idea of embracing sports betting, as nationwide economies struggle financially, and research has revealed that the legalisation of betting has been a lucrative revenue source.

Online Sports Betting

Bettors are no longer restricted to betting at physical locations. Thanks to legal online sportsbooks, these bettors can access betting lines for their favourite games either at home or on the move. Online sportsbooks, while located outside of the U.S., are legal, as there are no federal or state laws preventing offshore gambling sites. In other words, U.S. citizens can bet at them legally. This is a saving grace for bettors who live in states where online betting is the only option.

These sportsbooks still follow certain rules and regulations, however, as they had to obtain licensing in their own countries in order to operate. While it’s legal to join these sportsbooks, a gambling age is typically set at 18, with that age increasing to 21 in some states. Some states don’t allow sportsbooks, however, so it’s wise to follow any state gambling laws before going ahead and joining one.

Mobile Betting

Mobile sports betting apps allow bettors to access betting odds and lines from not only inside sportsbooks, but also around the U.S. Bettors are always close to the action when they have a smartphone and Internet access. One thing to note is that when wagering at a state-licensed mobile betting site, users can only do so within state lines due to federal law. The only action that can be taken against a bettor that tries to bet outside of the state’s jurisdiction, however, is that they’re unable to submit that potential winning bet.

Live Betting

Close to 75 per cent of betting in the UK occurs through live (or in-play) betting. The U.S. ranks behind the UK in this area, as that number currently stands at only around 25 per cent stateside. We can expect live betting to be the next big thing in the U.S., however, with this exciting form of gambling allowing sports fans to continually bet during an event. Almost all U.S. sportsbooks or those licensed overseas offer live betting.