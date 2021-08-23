Dorohedoro Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dorohedoro is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Q Hayashida. The series Dorohedoro includes action, dark fantasy, sci-fi, and comedy.

Dorohedoro is an anime series that is full of action and comedy. The series Dorohedoro has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The second season of the series Dorohedoro is not confirmed yet.

But we expect that it will soon be confirmed. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Dorohedoro.

Dorohedoro Season 2:

The series Dorohedoro is set in a sad town, where a clan of sorcerers uses its people in order to experiment with the dark arts.

The series Dorohedoro was written by Hiroshi Seko. It was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi. R.O.N. gave the music in the series Dorohedoro. It was made under MAPPA. It was licensed by Netflix.

The series Dorohedoro arrived on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. The first season of the series Dorohedoro includes twelve episodes.

So, it seems that the second season of the series Dorohedoro will also include twelve episodes. If we get any other update about the number of episodes in the series Dorohedoro Season 2, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Dorohedoro.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Dorohedoro Season 2 below.

Wataru Takagi as Caiman Reina Kondou as Nikaido Ken’yu Horiuchi as En Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin Yu Kobayashi as Noi Kengo Takanashi as Fujita Miyu Tomita as Ebisu Reba Buhr as Nikaido Griffin Burns as Kasukabe Sean Chiplock as Shin Billy Kametz as Risu Aleks Le as Caiman

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Dorohedoro.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Dorohedoro Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that the second season of the series Dorohedoro will arrive somewhere in 2022.

If we get any other update about the release date of the series Dorohedoro Season 2, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily.

The first season of the series Dorohedoro was aired between 12th January 2020 to 29th March 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Dorohedoro.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Dorohedoro Season 2 is not released yet. So, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Dorohedoro below.

