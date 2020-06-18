GTU Results 2020 for BE ME MBA Diploma Engineering Summer Exam check at www.gtu.ac.in:

The Gujarat Technological University is going to declare the notification of the GTU Results 2020 for BE, ME, MBA, Diploma Engineering summer examination on the official site at www.gtu.ac.in. The GTU conducts the examination for the various UG and PG courses in the month of April/ May 2020. There is a large number of students appear in the semester examination. Now the GTU declares the result notification on the site. So the students who attend the GTU exam they can check their result on the official site.

GTU Result 2020 at www.gtu.ac.in:

The Gujarat Technological University is commonly known as the GTU. The GTU establish in the year 2007. It is one of the leading universities in the Gujarat state. The GTU was affiliating many colleges of engineering, pharmacy, and management colleges. The GTU provides many courses for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The GTU conducts the semester examination every year for the students, the winter review, and the summer test. There were a large number of students attend the exam and goes in the next semester.

Get the latest updates on GTU Results 2020 along with GTU Diploma Result 2020 ad GTU MBA Result 2020 from here, all the important details from one place. Students should be in touch for receiving all the latest updates regarding their GTU Results and much more of their course/ semester-year. Various GTU results are going to be released soon and for that candidates need to get to know essential details. We are here providing all the information for various results that are going to be released by the GTU soon.

Talking about the GTU, it is the official technical board of studies for the Gujarat state and provides higher education to various courses and fields of study. The GTU is now working throughout the state and providing lots of classes and has numbers of affiliated colleges offering different areas. There are thousands of students who are currently eagerly waiting for their GTU Result 2020 to release, for their related courses’ results. For that, they need to be in touch with the GTU official portal and keep looking for their results.

GTU Semester Wise Results 2020:

For students who have appeared for their 1st Semester exams are desperate for their GTU 1st Sem Result 2020 while 2nd semesters ones are looking out for their GTU 2nd Sem Result 2020. All those students are eagerly waiting for their semester wise results and need approval for their next semester. No doubt that they already have started their upcoming semester and are studying it, but still, they are eagerly waiting for their result. They will soon get to know their result as well as find out their percentage/ grade into their previous semester/ year.

GTU Exams Schedule 2020 at www.gtu.ac.in:

For each academic year, various term-end examinations including End semester and Yearend examinations conducted. For different courses, as per their academic session, exams held and candidates are given admit cards for their relevant exams and also are provided their time table. Mainly, there are two exams viz. Winter Exam and Summer Exam. Both of these exams include specific time duration and along with that; it also mentions included semester. Odd semester such as First, Third, Fifth, and Seventh as well as Even semester include Second, Fourth, Sixth, and Eighth Semesters.

GTU provides not only undergraduate courses but also offers postgraduate courses as well as professional courses and certificate courses etc. too. Hence anyone, with required criteria can get their higher studies at the GTU and complete their further studies. Candidates with higher marks get to have their admissions after a few counseling and other procedures. Also, there are several entrance examinations based on which candidates’ eligibility is determined and given admissions.

Each year, before the commencement of each academic term, admission procedures are being carried out. For that, huge numbers of students have already applied. Based on the qualification as well as available vacant seats, students are given their admissions. Also, the entrance exam marks are considered as one of the most important aspects while determining one’s eligibility.

Other than above mentioned, there are various other certificate and professional courses by various colleges affiliated to GTU. Visit the official GTU portal and get more brief details regarding offered courses as well as admission procedures etc. For GTU Results, GTU Admit Cards, GTU Exams, etc. important details and GTU Time Table and GTU Syllabus, visit the official portal and through your course and year/ semester wise, get all the details from it.

Official GTU portal: www.gtu.ac.in

The students who are studying in the Gujarat Technological University they can check their exam result on to the official site at www.gtu.ac.in. The GTU has conducted the semester examination in the month of March/ April 2020. The GTU declare the result notification for the various UG and PG courses such as BE, ME, MBA, Diploma Engineering. A huge number of students appeared in the examination.

Name of the University: Gujarat Technological University

How to check GTU Result 2020:

Students who attend the GTU semester examination they first visit the official site at www.gtu.ac.in. Now click on the result link of GTU Results 2020. Then select your course and enter your enrollment number and click on the search button. The result will display on your screen.

Official site: www.gtu.ac.in

There are various Under and Post Graduate courses available under GTU such as Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy. The GTU has conducted this examination twice in every year. The winter examination conducted in November / December and January month. As well as the Summer Examination conducted in April / May and June month. Now the result declared for the winter examination which conducted on Nov-Dec 2020.

Name of the Institution: Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad.

Courses Offered By GTU – www.gtu.ac.in:

GTU also popular as International Innovative University is offering huge numbers of courses into Engineering, Pharmacy, Management colleges for Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Doctoral and many other courses. Some of the most popular courses are mentioned below:

Diploma Engineering

Automobile Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Environment Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Metallurgy Engineering, Mining Engineering, Plastic Engineering, Power Electronics, Textile Processing Technology, Textile Manufacturing Technology, Architectural Assistantship, Computer Aided Costume Design and Dress Making, Ceramic Engineering, Fabrication Engineering, Printing Technology, Transportation Engineering

Diploma Pharmacy Bachelor of Engineering Bachelor of Pharmacy Bachelor of Architecture Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Post Diploma Degree Courses Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering Master of Business Management Marketing Management, Finance Management, Human Resource Management, Information Systems Management, International Business Management, Banking and Insurance, Rural and Agro-Based Management, Asian Business, Sustainable Global Enterprise, Entrepreneurship and Family Business Master of Computer Applications Master of Pharmacy Quality Assurance and Farm Regulatory Affairs, Pharmaceutical Management and Regulatory Affairs, Pharmaceutics, Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Tech. And Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Assurance, Pharmacognosy, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance, Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Industrial Pharmacy, Quality Assurance Technique, Medical Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Analysis Master of Engineering Master in Applied Management Master in Technology Management Master in Pharmacy Management Master of Computer Applications (Integrated) Master of Philosophy (Business Studies) Doctor of Philosophy Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Humanities

