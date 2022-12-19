Grand Crew Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Grand Crew is an American tv sitcom. It is full of comedy. It has received a great response from the audience.

Grand Crew got 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Grand Crew.

Grand Crew Season 2:

The series Grand Crew follows the story of a group of friends. They unpack the ups as well as downs of life and also love at a wine bar.

The series Grand Crew was created by Phil Augusta Jackson. It stars Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, Nicole Byer, Carl Tart, Justin Cunningham, and Aaron Jennings.

The series Grand Crew was written by Phil Augusta Jackson, Rekha Shankar, Kindsey L. Young, Charla Lauriston, Tim Chang, Ify Nwadiwe, David Phillips, Carla Olivia Torres, Lamar Woods, and Dan Goor.

It was directed by Cortney Carrillo, Maurice Marablem, Victor Nelli Jr., Payman Benz, Matthew A. Cherry, Jarrett Lee Conaway, Princess Monique Filmz, Melissa Fumero, and Linda Mendoza.

The first season of the series Grand Crew includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Wine & Serendipity, Wine & Fire, Wine & Therapy, Wine & Hip Hop, Wine & Pie, Wine & Headlines, Wine & Wages, Wine & Vineyards, and Wine & Art.

We expect that the second season of the series Grand Crew will also include a total of ten episodes. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Grand Crew was executively produced by Dan Goor and Phil Augusta Jackson. It was produced by Matthew Nodella, Charla Lauriston, and Lamar Woods.

The running time of each episode of the series Grand Crew ranges around 22 minutes. It was made under P-Jack Industries, Dr. Goor Productions, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Grand Crew.

The series Grand Crew has arrived on NBC. Let’s see if the second season of the series Grand Crew has been confirmed or canceled.

Grand Crew Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Yes, Grand Crew Season 2 has been officially confirmed. Grand Crew Season 2 was confirmed in May 2022.

The series Grand Crew was renewed by NBC for the second season on 12th May 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Grand Crew, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Grand Crew.

Grand Crew Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Grand Crew Season 2 below.

Echo Kellum as Noah Koles Nicole Byer as Nicky Justin Cunningham as Wyatt Fields Aaron Jennings as Anthony Holmes Carl Tart as Sherm Jones Grasie Mercedes as Fay Maya Lynne Robinson as Kristen Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins as Talia Ashleigh Morghan as Simone Garrett Morris as Narrator Ronnie Adrian as Ron Ron Colton Dunn as Michael Brooklyn Sudano as Deena John Cothran as Edwin J. Ivy as Dennis LaMonica Garrett as Davis Shiobann Amisial as Blaire Saddles Charles Parnell as Franklin Enuka Okuma as Jessica Wallace Langham as Victor Angel Parker as Judge Eva Keith Machekanyanga as Rap Sayjack Johnny Ray Gill as Henry Nick George as Cory Alesha Renee as Alicia

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Grand Crew.

Grand Crew Season 1 Review:

Grand Crew Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Grand Crew will receive positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series Grand Crew, we have seen that the crew all do their best to cope after a very bad news cycle. Later, Nicky tries to convince Anthony to explore other job opportunities.

After that, Sherm gets Noah into crypto. Wyatt, as well as Fay, deal with a bachelorette party, and also there is wine.

On the other hand, the crew takes a trip to a Santa Barbara vineyard, and also there is wine. Later, Wyatt gets into an art show and soon asks Sherm to be his subject.

After that, Noah does not know if Simone is ready or not to take the next step, but soon Nicky has a plan. Later, Fay teaches Anthony a few dance moves, and there is wine. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Grand Crew will start where it is left in the first season of the series Grand Crew.

There is no chance for a fresh start of the series Grand Crew. If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Grand Crew, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Grand Crew.

Grand Crew Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Grand Crew Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

NBC has ordered a second season of comedy series ‘Grand Crew’ https://t.co/pEdoUzXEWF pic.twitter.com/2dKe7FK4lX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Grand Crew in early 2023 or mid-2023. It will be released on NBC like the first season.

The first season of the series Grand Crew was aired from 14th December 2021 to 8th March 2022 on NBC. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Grand Crew, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Grand Crew.

Grand Crew Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Grand Crew Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Grand Crew. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Grand Crew?

The series Grand Crew is available to watch on NBC. The second season of the series Grand Crew will soon arrive on NBC. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Grand Crew?

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Grand Crew. We expect the same number of episodes for the second season of the series Grand Crew. Let’s see what happens next.

