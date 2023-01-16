This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

This Is Going to Hurt is a British medical drama television series. The series This Is Going to Hurt includes medical drama and comedy.

It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2:

The series This Is Going to Hurt set on labour Ward with all its heart-lifting highs as well as hilarity but also its gut-wrenching lows, the series This Is Going to Hurt delivers a brutally-honest depiction of life when a junior doctor on the wards, and also the toll the job can take back home.

The series This Is Going to Hurt was created by Adam Kay. It stars Ben Whishaw, Rory Fleck Byrne, Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Ashley McGuire, and Kadiff Kirwan.

The series This Is Going to Hurt is based on a nonfictional book titled This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor by Adam Kay.

This Is Going to Hurt was directed by Lucy Forbes and Tom Kingsley. It was written by Adam Kay.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 1 includes a total of seven episodes. We expect that the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt will also include a total of seven episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

This Is Going to Hurt was executively produced by Adam Kay, Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone, James Farrell, Mona Qureshi, Kristin Jones, Dan McDermott, Ben Whishaw. It was produced by Holly Pullinger.

The running time of each episode of the series This Is Going to Hurt ranges around 45 minutes. The series This Is Going to Hurt was made under Sister, Terrible Productions, and AMC Studios. BBC Studios distributed the series This Is Going to Hurt.

The series This Is Going to Hurt has arrived on BBC One. Let’s check whether the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt has been announced or not.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2: Announced or Not?

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 below.

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay Ambika Mod as Shruti Acharya Alex Jennings as Nigel Lockhart Rosie Akerman as Paula Van Hegen George Somner as Al Agata Jarosz as Agnieska Kadiff Kirwan as Julian Harriet Walter as Veronique Michele Austin as Tracy Rory Fleck Byrne as Harry Muir Ashley McGuire as Vicky Houghton Tom Durant-Pritchard as Greg Alice Orr-Ewing as Emma Hannah Onslow as Erika Van Hegen Josie Walker as Non-Reassuring Trace Philippa Dunne as Ria Michael Workeye as Ben Yasmin Wilde as Benilda James Corrigan as Welly

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 1 Review:

This Is Going to Hurt Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt will also receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series This Is Going to Hurt, we have seen that Harry shows up at the wedding and there, Adam uncovers the truth, he did not throw Shruti under the bus as well as instead honoured her by talking about how common suicide is among medical professionals.

Later, Adam as well as Harry are not sure where their relationship stands currently, leaving it ambiguous. After that, as the episode ends, Adam tries to help a pregnant woman before finding he has a penalty notice. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt will start where it is left in the first season. If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

Funny but at the same time harrowing. Thoroughly recommend. #thisisgoingtohurt

We can expect the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will be released on BBC One.

The first season of the series This Is Going to Hurt was aired from 8th February 2022 to 22nd March 2022 on BBC One. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the release date of the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 hasn’t arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the trailer of the series This Is Going to Hurt. It was released by BBC on 22nd January 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch This Is Going to Hurt?

You can watch the series This Is Going to Hurt on BBC One. All episodes of the series This Is Going to Hurt are available to watch on BBC One. You can also watch the series This Is Going to Hurt on AMC. As we get any other updates about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in This Is Going to Hurt?

There are a total of seven episodes in the series This Is Going to Hurt. We expect that This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 will also include the same if announces. Let’s see what happens next.

Is This is Going to Hurt Worth Watching?

The series, despite being a medical drama, contains so many aspects in it. There is fun, shock, drama and so much more related to the doctor’s life.

So many aspects of this series are based on real-life incidents/stories. It can sometimes be sad yet wise and funny. Fans must watch the series and then see how they liked it.